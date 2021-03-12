Police Beat 3-12-2021

February 25, 8:41 p.m.: A red 2020 Ford Explorer registered to Roscinda Ann Hatterman, 64, of Denison, went over the curb and landed on the retaining wall in the parking lot of Sunshine Styles, 2nd Avenue North, Denison. The vehicle was unoccupied upon the arrival of the investigating officer. The vehicle struck the support/guide wire to a utility pole, causing a stake to come out of the ground. The doors to the vehicle were locked. It was towed by Waderich Towing to the city impound lot. At the time of the report, several attempted had been made to contact the registered owner to gather more information, with negative results. The address was checked and no one would answer the door. The vehicle received $500 damage to the front passenger side corner. The support wire to the Denison Municipal Utilities pole received $100 damage. Citations were issued for abandonment of vehicle, failure to prove security against liability – accident, and failure to maintain control.

February 28, 1:25 a.m.: Marvin Loarca, 18, of Denison, was driving a red 1999 Toyota Tacoma truck north on Main Street in Denison and was at the intersection with Broadway when the right rear tire broke off the vehicle, causing Loarca to lose control of the truck. The vehicle slid into a concrete flower planter, which contained a parking sign and a tree. The momentum of the truck hitting the flower planter cause it to spin around, and it came to rest facing east on Main Street. Loarca fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle. He denied remembering much of the accident. Information on the accident report indicates that Loarca was partially ejected through the front windshield. Use of shoulder and lap belt was unknown. Airbags were not deployed. The tree was damaged and the sign was severely damaged; total damages were estimated at $100. Loarca’s truck received $5,000 damage to the rear passenger side and was considered totaled. A tow was arranged by the investigating officer. Loarca was cited for failure to maintain control, leaving the scene of an accident – property damage only, failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident and no valid driver’s license.