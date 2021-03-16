Police Beat 3-16-2021

Arrests and citations
March 9, 12:36 p.m.: Miguel Angel Saldana Figueroa, 40, of Denison, was arrested and charged with 1st degree harassment.
March 10, 4 a.m.: Fidel Tecum Pol, 25, of Denison, was arrested for sexual abuse - 2nd degree, a class B felony, for sexually abusing a minor. Bail was set at $10,000 cash or surety. A preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. on March 19.
March 13, 8:39 p.m.: A citation was issued to Mason Fishback, Manilla, for littering at the city dump in Manilla on March 11.
Accidents
March 15, 3:56 a.m.: Colan Reiter reported a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 30 west of 370th Street near Vail. The Vail Fire Department confirmed that no one was injured but that the vehicle would need to be towed.
March 15, 5:38 a.m.: Angela Wittrock reported a vehicle in the ditch across from 3615 Highway 30, Vail. Her husband went to check on the vehicle. The driver said she was OK and had help on the way.
March 15, 5:39 a.m.: A caller reported a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 59 south of B Avenue, Schleswig. The caller reported no injuries.
Miscellaneous
March 11, 6:04 p.m.: Stephen Reese, Charter Oak, reported verbal threats made on his life through phone and text.
March 12, 10:39 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported a suspicious vehicle at 1156 Highway 39, Kiron. The officer was holding onto a St. Bernard belonging to Kevin Keim. Keim came and got the dog.
March 15, 12:06 a.m.: Barbara McKillip reported cattle out near 260th Street north of U Avenue, Buck Grove. The investigating officer was unable to locate the cattle.