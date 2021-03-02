Police Beat 3-2-2021

Arrests and warrants
February 25, 1:50 p.m.: Faith Ashlyn Depenning, 26, of Denison, was arrested for shoplifting $64.69 worth of merchandise from Walmart and was charged with 5th degree theft.
February 26, 6:44 p.m.: Robert Andrew Clarence Boll, 46, of Dow City, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, 3rd or subsequent offense.
February 27, 1:11 a.m.: Malek Akok Guot, 38, of Denison, was arrested for OWI-1st offense, and cited for no driver’s license.
February 27, 5:29 p.m.: Andrea Renae Gross, 29, was arrested for domestic abuse assault-1st offense, after law enforcement received a report that she was trashing Shawn Woods’s residence on F Avenue, rural Mapleton.
February 27, 8:09 p.m.: James Bernard Schiltz, 60, of Denison, was arrested for driving while barred. The location of the offense was at Broadway and South 14th Street.
February 28, 3:33 a.m.: Andres Loarca, 30, of Denison, was arrest for public intoxication. The location of the offense was on 1st Avenue South in Denison.
February 28, 3:47 a.m.: Manyang B. Thiong, 35, of Denison, was arrested for simple assault. The incident took place at a home located in the 1200 block of Broadway.
February 28, 6:11 p.m.: Cory Delano Raymond, 30, of Manilla, was served with two warrants.
Accidents
February 28, 2:40 a.m.: A gold 2003 Honda Accord was found stuck in a snow bank. The vehicle appeared to have struck a light pole in front of the Bank Iowa building. The front bumper and front license plate were found next to the pole. The light pole received $1,000 damage. The vehicle received $2,000 damage. The vehicle was disabled and a tow was arranged by the investigating officer. The owner’s or driver’s name was not listed on the report.
February 28, 5:35 p.m.: Rosemary Hansen, 71, of Denison, was backing her red 2009 Dodge Caliber from a parking space at UPS when a white 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe, being driven by Sara Nicole Luft, 49, of Denison, was pulling into the spot right next to Hansen. Hansen back out of her spot and the right rear end of her vehicle hit the left rear end of Luft’s vehicle. Each vehicle received $1,000 damage.
Miscellaneous
February 25, 9:04 a.m.: The sheriff’s office conducted a K9 sniff of vehicles at the county impound on Buffalo road. K9 Bayou alerted to a red 2015 Ford F-350 pickup.
February 26, 9:50 a.m.: Brian Buller reported three suspicious males walking in the middle of the road on 140th Street near Charter Oak.
February 26, 4:37 p.m.: Brenda Struck reported a semi traveling recklessly on Highway 59 north of Denison.
February 27, 5:29 p.m.: Kyle Miller reported a man with a gun walking on 140th Street near Charter Oak.
February 27, 11:54 p.m.: A woman was reported passed out on a sidewalk on Somerset Street in Vail. She was taken to the hospital.