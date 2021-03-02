Police Beat 3-2-2021

February 28, 6:11 p.m.: Cory Delano Raymond, 30, of Manilla, was served with two warrants.

Accidents

February 28, 2:40 a.m.: A gold 2003 Honda Accord was found stuck in a snow bank. The vehicle appeared to have struck a light pole in front of the Bank Iowa building. The front bumper and front license plate were found next to the pole. The light pole received $1,000 damage. The vehicle received $2,000 damage. The vehicle was disabled and a tow was arranged by the investigating officer. The owner’s or driver’s name was not listed on the report.

February 28, 5:35 p.m.: Rosemary Hansen, 71, of Denison, was backing her red 2009 Dodge Caliber from a parking space at UPS when a white 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe, being driven by Sara Nicole Luft, 49, of Denison, was pulling into the spot right next to Hansen. Hansen back out of her spot and the right rear end of her vehicle hit the left rear end of Luft’s vehicle. Each vehicle received $1,000 damage.

Miscellaneous

February 25, 9:04 a.m.: The sheriff’s office conducted a K9 sniff of vehicles at the county impound on Buffalo road. K9 Bayou alerted to a red 2015 Ford F-350 pickup.