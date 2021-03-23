Police Beat 3-23-2021

March 19, 3:49 p.m.: Nicole Sue Braddy, 50, of Denison, was driving a silver 2010 Chevrolet Impala west on Broadway when Anna Mae Launa Hikins, 72, of Deloit, drove a white 2012 Chevrolet Malibu from South 12th Street onto Broadway to try to park in an open spot in front of the courthouse. The Braddy vehicle struck the Hikins vehicle on the passenger side. Hikins said she looked both ways before crossing the road and did not see anyone coming towards her. No one was injured. Each vehicle received $2,000 damage. Both could be driven away.

March 19, 11 p.m.: Kaiden David Blasey, 16, of Denison, was driving a black 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup south on Deloit Boulevard, a gravel road, and was approaching the city limits of Denison at North 10th Street, an asphalt road. The road has a slight bend where it changes from gravel to asphalt. The report said Blasey was speeding, lost control on the gavel and corrected his skid. As the pickup went from gravel to asphalt, the skidding tires grabbed traction, causing it to go out of control. Blasey over-corrected, and as a result of the sudden change of direction and speed, the pickup rolled over on the roadway. It continued to roll into the west ditch where it landed on its wheels. The pickup rolled at least two times. During the incident, the right rear passenger was ejected from the pickup and landed in the field and to the south of the pickup. The right front passenger was also injured. Olivia Audrey Gunderson, 16, of Denison, was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center by helicopter. Brooklyn Jo Winey, 17, of Denison, was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital by ambulance. Trey Ernest Brotherton, 17, was also listed as injured. The pickup received $7,500 damage and was considered totaled. It was towed to Waderich Towing.