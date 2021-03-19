Police Beat 3-29-2021

March 16, 1:27 p.m.: Garrett John Kruger, 25, of Schleswig, left his white 1999 Ford Ranger pickup unattended and running outside of 1205 North 26th Street in Denison. Kruger stated he left his truck running because it’s a 6-speed and did not want to shut it off. The pickup rolled down the hill and struck a light pole, multiple electrical boxes and a blue Ford F150 pickup that was legally parked at 1103 North 26th Street. Kruger said he thought he had left the tires of his truck on the curb. The Ford F150 pickup received $2,000 damage to the rear passenger side. The light pole and electrical boxes owned by Denison Municipal Utilities received $1,000 damage. A garbage can that was struck and is owned by Javier Antonio Guardado received $100 damage. Kruger’s pickup received $2,000 damage to the front middle, was disabled and had to be towed from the scene.