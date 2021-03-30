Police Beat, 3-30-2021

Arrests and citations

March 25, 10 a.m.: Allen Thomas Price, 30, of Denison, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was cited and released.

March 28, 12:08 a.m.: Jeffery Allen Dungan was arrested for failure to have a valid driver’s license, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest took place on Lincoln Way west of the Tyson plant.

March 28, 7:37 p.m.: Matthew Thomas Schmitz was arrested for excessive speed and driving while revoked. The arrest took place on Highway 59 south of the south bucket, Denison. A separate report listed a K9 deployment occurred at the same location and time.

Theft

March 28: David Cox reported the theft of $100. The location of the offense was at a residence on Broadway.

Vandalism

March 25-26: It was reported on March 26 that two windows were broken out at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison overnight. The incident time range was from 8 p.m. on March 25 to 7 a.m. on March 26. The windows were valued at $750.

Accidents