Police Beat 3-9-2021

Citations
March 5, 7:59 a.m.: A citation for a school bus violation was issued to Levi Kragel. The location of the incident was Highway 59 and Riverview Drive.
March 5, 10:02 p.m.: A citation was issued to Christian Ramirez, 16, for driving under suspension. He was also given a warning for speeding.
March 6, 10:55 p.m.: During a traffic stop at Highway 141 and 150th Street, Amber Dobbs was cited for driving under suspension.
Accidents
March 2, 12:04 p.m.: Amanda Lee Revland, 33, of Dunlap, was driving a blue 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe and was entering the fifth parking stall east of North Main Street, on the south side of Broadway. A blue 2008 Ford Explorer was legally parked in the sixth parking stall on the south side Broadway. Revland’s vehicle struck the right rear of the Ford Explorer with the left rear door of her vehicle. The passenger at that position allegedly opened the door prior to Revland’s vehicle coming to a complete stop, causing minor damage to the right rear quarter and taillight. Revland then left the scene without reporting or notifying the owner of the Ford Explorer. The Ford Explorer received $150 damage. Revland’s vehicle received $200 damage.
March 2, 5:18 p.m.: Leona Elizabeth Frazier, 77, of Vail, was driving a white 2016 2016 Ford Escape west on Highway 30. Carmen Floripis Cisneros, 44, of Denison, was driving a black 2017 Nissan Pathfinder east on Highway 30. Frazier advised that she steered straight even though the highway curves slightly, and she crossed the centerline of the highway and hit the Cisneros vehicle about one-fourth mile east of the intersection with Yellow Smoke Road. Cisneros confirmed that Frazier’s vehicle came into her lane and struck her vehicle. After the impact, Frazier’s vehicle traveled to the right, left the roadway and came to a stop in the north ditch, facing to the west. The Cisneros vehicle came to rest in the eastbound traffic lane, facing to the northwest. Frazier said the sun was bright and low on the horizon, which made it difficult to see while traveling west. Injured in the accident were Cisneros and passengers Danny Saldana, 14, and Jessie Saldana, 11; they were transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital by ambulance. Each vehicle received $10,000 damage and both were towed by Waderich Towing. Frazier was cited for failure to yield half the roadway.
March 2, 5:30 p.m.: Jorge Murillo Manriquez, 45, of Denison, was driving a maroon 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe west on Highway 30 when he stopped his vehicle behind a row cars that had stopped because of a prior accident (see accident above). Hailee Joann Dobernecker, 21, of Charter Oak, was driving a blue 2008 Chevrolet Uplander, and was also traveling west on Highway 30, and was approaching the Murillo Manriquez vehicle. Dobernecker advised she had looked back to check on a small infant in a car seat and then was adjusting her sun visor because the sun was blinding her. When Dobernecker realized a vehicle was ahead of her, she couldn’t stop in time. Her vehicle struck the rear of the Murillo Manriquez vehicle. When the investigating officer arrived, the Murillo Manriquez vehicle was parked on the right shoulder and Dobernecker’s vehicle was parked, disabled, in the westbound lane of Highway 30. No one was injured. The Dobernecker vehicle received $5,000 damage and was towed by Waderich Towing. The Murillo Manriquez vehicle received $8,000 damage. Dobernecker was cited for failure to stop in an assured clear distance.
March 4, 7:50 a.m.: Brittney Liz Salazar, 17, of Denison, was driving a silver 2006 Toyota Corolla, and Jairon Oswaldo Hernandez-Cardona, 16, of Denison, was driving a blue 2010 Chevrolet Camero. Both vehicles were traveling north on North 16th Street in Denison, approaching the intersection with 4th Avenue North. Salazar’s vehicle was stopped in traffic due to the stop sign at the intersection. Hernandez-Cardona was behind the Salazar vehicle and reported not noticing that the Salazar vehicle was stopped before rear-ending it. No one was injured. Salazar’s vehicle received $250 damage to the rear middle. Hernandez-Cardona’s vehicle received $800 damage to the front middle.
March 5, 4:55 p.m.: Carly Tiffany Bieret, 20, of Wall Lake, was driving a black 2018 Chevrolet Malibu and Dorothy Elaine Richardson, 71, of Denison, was driving a white 2013 Chrysler. Both vehicles were westbound on Highway 30 about 100 feet east of Main Street. Bieret’s vehicle was in the outside lane and Richardson’s vehicle was in the inside lane. Richardson began to switch lanes and her vehicle sideswiped Bieret’s vehicle, causing $1,700 damage to the middle driver’s side. Richardson’s vehicle received $200 damage to the front passenger side. No one was injured. Richardson was cited for making an improper lane change.
Miscellaneous
March 6, 12:26 p.m.: Mike Bremser reported a black Chevrolet Silverado with an out-of-county plate leaving trash. The subjects said they would recheck the route they took and pick up anything that they lost from their vehicle. The location of the incident was the county landfill.
March 7, 1:38 p.m.: Diane Hanson reported hearing a loud boom in the area of Main Street Charter Oak, The investigating officer did not find anything.
Dog Bite
March 7, 5:14 p.m.: Crawford County Memorial Hospital reported an individual bitten by a dog in Schleswig.