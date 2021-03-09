Police Beat 3-9-2021

March 2, 12:04 p.m.: Amanda Lee Revland, 33, of Dunlap, was driving a blue 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe and was entering the fifth parking stall east of North Main Street, on the south side of Broadway. A blue 2008 Ford Explorer was legally parked in the sixth parking stall on the south side Broadway. Revland’s vehicle struck the right rear of the Ford Explorer with the left rear door of her vehicle. The passenger at that position allegedly opened the door prior to Revland’s vehicle coming to a complete stop, causing minor damage to the right rear quarter and taillight. Revland then left the scene without reporting or notifying the owner of the Ford Explorer. The Ford Explorer received $150 damage. Revland’s vehicle received $200 damage.

March 2, 5:18 p.m.: Leona Elizabeth Frazier, 77, of Vail, was driving a white 2016 2016 Ford Escape west on Highway 30. Carmen Floripis Cisneros, 44, of Denison, was driving a black 2017 Nissan Pathfinder east on Highway 30. Frazier advised that she steered straight even though the highway curves slightly, and she crossed the centerline of the highway and hit the Cisneros vehicle about one-fourth mile east of the intersection with Yellow Smoke Road. Cisneros confirmed that Frazier’s vehicle came into her lane and struck her vehicle. After the impact, Frazier’s vehicle traveled to the right, left the roadway and came to a stop in the north ditch, facing to the west. The Cisneros vehicle came to rest in the eastbound traffic lane, facing to the northwest. Frazier said the sun was bright and low on the horizon, which made it difficult to see while traveling west. Injured in the accident were Cisneros and passengers Danny Saldana, 14, and Jessie Saldana, 11; they were transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital by ambulance. Each vehicle received $10,000 damage and both were towed by Waderich Towing. Frazier was cited for failure to yield half the roadway.