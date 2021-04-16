Police Beat 4-16-2021

Arrests

April 8, 2:50 a.m.: Dereck Paul Argotsinger, 31, of Denison, was arrested for domestic assault, interference with a 911 call, violation of a no-contact order and on a warrant for arson out of Nebraska. He was taken to the Crawford County Jail. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted in detaining Argotsinger. The arrest took place at a residence on 1st Avenue South in Denison.

April 14, 8:33 p.m.: Ryan Cox, 32, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-1st offense. The traffic stop took place on Highway 59 south of R Avenue, near Denison

Accidents

April 13, 8:30 p.m.: Mark Kaufman, 62, reported a vehicle versus deer accident, property damage only, west of Vail on Highway 30. The vehicle is a red 2020 GMC Yukon.

April 15, 6:41 a.m.: Haley Thoreson reported a vehicle versus deer accident, property damage only, at Highway 141/East 230th Street near Denison.

Miscellaneous

April 12, 4:09 p.m.: A caller reported a newer silver Jeep in the ditch on Highway 59 north of L Avenue, Denison. The caller stated that the Jeep looked like it lost a couple wheels.