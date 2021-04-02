Police Beat 4-2-2021

Arrests

March 29, 9:34 a.m.: Kyle Dwayne Klink, 29, of Denison, was arrested for simple assault on another adult male on South 14th Street, Denison.

March 30, 7:35 p.m.: A caller advised that his girlfriend was hitting him. Caroline Wishon was arrested for domestic abuse assault. The incident happened at a residence on 170th Street, Dow City.

Accidents

March 31, 6:41 a.m.: Sue Keim reported a car versus deer accident at Highway 141 and 200th Street, Denison.

Vandalism

March 30, 5:30 a.m.: A 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe sustained $500 damage to its windshield while parked at Quality Food Processors, Denison.

Miscellaneous

March 29, 7:30 p.m.: Maddie Eck reported a black cow and three bottle calves on the highway at 330th Street and Highway 141, Manilla. Jerry Brandt was called and he advised he would check to see if they were his.

March 30: An 8x12 aluminum trailer with garbage on it was left on the traveled portion of the roadway in the 300 block of South Howard and Walnut, Dow City. It was towed to the county impound and an abandoned vehicle process was started.