Police Beat 4-20-2021

April 16, 3:15 p.m.: Angel Anthony Medrano, 18, of Denison, was driving a red 2007 Toyota Camry. He had been traveling North on 18th Street and was stopped at the intersection with Broadway. While trying to cross Broadway to head north, Medrano’s vehicle struck a red 2012 Chevrolet, which was traveling east on Broadway. The Chevrolet, which was driven by Norma Edith Perez, 41, of Denison, was struck broadside. Medrano said he looked but did not see Perez’s vehicle coming towards him and admitted that the accident was his fault. Both vehicles were driven away. No one was injured. Perez’s vehicle received $1,500 damage to the rear passenger side. Medrano’s vehicle received $1,500 damage to the front middle. Medrano received a verbal warning for driving with only an instruction permit and received a citation for failing to yield the right of way.