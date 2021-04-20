Police Beat 4-20-2021

Arrests
April 14, 8:58 p.m.: Jodie Marie Schiernbeck, 58, of Denison, was cited for simple assault and 5th degree criminal mischief. The location of the offense was the parking lot at the East End Apartments.
April 16, 10 a.m.: Timothy Lee Sigler Jr., 38, of Harlan, was arrested at the Denison Police Department for possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.
Accidents
April 15, 12:27 p.m.: Diana Marie Huffman, 60, of Manilla, was driving a silver 2015 Chevrolet Traverse, and Chloe Marie Bandow, 20, of Manilla, was driving a white 2008 Chevrolet Impala. Both were southbound on Highway 39 approaching Highway 59 in Denison when Huffman’s vehicle struck the rear of Bandow’s vehicle. Bandow’s vehicle received $3,000 to the rear middle. Huffman’s vehicle received $1,500 to the front passenger side corner. No one was injured. Huffman was cited for following too closely.
April 15, 3:10 p.m.: Leonard Dale Ahrenholtz, 88, of Denison, was driving a red 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pickup east on Highway 30 and was making a left turn onto 11th Street. He did not see a white 2019 Toyota Sienna van being driven by Sara Ann Skinner, 43, of Westside, that was traveling west on Highway 30. Skinner’s van struck the right front wheel area of Ahrenholtz’s pickup. Ahrenholtz was not injured. Skinner had possible injuries (complaint of pain) but was not transported. Skinner’s van received $2,500 damage to the front middle. Ahrenholtz’s pickup received $3,000 damage to the front passenger side and was disabled. Ahrenholtz was cited with a turning at intersection violation.
April 16, 3:15 p.m.: Angel Anthony Medrano, 18, of Denison, was driving a red 2007 Toyota Camry. He had been traveling North on 18th Street and was stopped at the intersection with Broadway. While trying to cross Broadway to head north, Medrano’s vehicle struck a red 2012 Chevrolet, which was traveling east on Broadway. The Chevrolet, which was driven by Norma Edith Perez, 41, of Denison, was struck broadside. Medrano said he looked but did not see Perez’s vehicle coming towards him and admitted that the accident was his fault. Both vehicles were driven away. No one was injured. Perez’s vehicle received $1,500 damage to the rear passenger side. Medrano’s vehicle received $1,500 damage to the front middle. Medrano received a verbal warning for driving with only an instruction permit and received a citation for failing to yield the right of way.