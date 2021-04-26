Police Beat 4-23-2021

Arrest

April 21: Jeremiah James Hunt, 28, of Logan, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Accidents

April 20, 11 a.m.: A silver 2019 Ford F350 pickup was legally parked along South 14th Street when an unknown vehicle drove by and sideswiped the driver’s mirror off and left the scene of the accident. Damage was estimated at $700.

April 20, 3 p.m.: A black 2010 Nissan Altima backed into a maroon 1997 Infiniti QX4 on North 15th Street in Denison. The owner of both vehicles stated that someone broke into his apartment, stole the keys to the Nissan, backed it into the side of the Infiniti, then drove the Nissan forward to where it was originally parked. The owner also stated that the person then re-entered his apartment and put the keys back and then fled.

Miscellaneous

April 20, 12:44 a.m.: Tami McCullough, of Vail, reported that a person was in her yard terrorizing her dog. The investigating officer checked the area and was unable to locate a subject. McCollough advised that the subject had left prior to the arrival of the officer.

April 20, 7:22 a.m.: A report was received by the communications center about a person passed out in a vehicle at Avenue C and 400th Street, Westside.