Police Beat 4-27-2021

Accidents

April 22, 7:30 a.m.: A black 1930 Chevrolet roadster was parked on the north side of the employee parking lot at Denison Care Center, facing north in the second stall. A blue 2013 Ford Fusion was facing south in the third stall of the same parking lot. Neither vehicle was occupied. The driver of the roadster advised she failed to place her vehicle in park and it rolled into the rear of the Ford Fusion. The Ford Fusion received $1,100 damage to the rear middle. The roadster received $50 damage to the rear passenger side corner

April 23, 1:14 p.m.: Gerald Paul Malone, 59, of Dunlap, was driving an orange 1986 Chevrolet C20 south on Highway 59 at the interchange with Highway 30 in Denison when he reportedly suffered a medical condition which caused him to run the stop sign. His vehicle drove through the intersection and off the road, stopping in the grassy median. Malone had possible injuries (complaint of pain) and was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital by EMS. Malone’s Chevrolet received $2,000 damage to the front driver side and was disabled. A tow was arranged by the investigating officer. A light pole owned by Denison Municipal Utilities received $5,000 damage in the accident.