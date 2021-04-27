Police Beat 4-27-2021

Arrests and citations
April 20: James Jerrold Gangestad, 42, of Dow City, was arrested on an active Crawford County warrant.
April 22, 6:21 p.m.: A warrant was served on Logan Cramer, 22, for contempt of court on the original charge of driving while suspended.
April 22, 7:27 p.m.: Andrew Nippert was arrested in Mapleton on a Crawford County warrant. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office deputy met the Mapleton police officer in Charter Oak to transfer the subject.
April 23, 8:24 p.m.: During a traffic stop, a male juvenile from Carroll was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and was cited for speed and possession of tobacco. The incident occurred on Highway 30 west of 380th Street, Westside.
April 24, 6:51 p.m.: Karen Michelle Martinez, 29, was arrested for aggravated assault. The incident occurred on Wolf Street in Deloit.
April 24, 11:40 p.m.: Denson Alejandro Heard, 22, of Denison, and a minor were both cited for possession of marijuana – 1st offense. The incident occurred at the Tuckers Pond parking lot in Denison.
April 25, 3:05 a.m.: Sean Houston was arrested for OWI and open container. The incident took place on Kenwood Road, South of Q Avenue, Dow City.
April 25, 11:36 p.m.: Jose Ramirez Martinez, 28, of Denison, was arrested for domestic abuse assault – 1st offense. The incident took place at a residence on Bohnker Hill Road in Denison.
Accidents
April 22, 7:30 a.m.: A black 1930 Chevrolet roadster was parked on the north side of the employee parking lot at Denison Care Center, facing north in the second stall. A blue 2013 Ford Fusion was facing south in the third stall of the same parking lot. Neither vehicle was occupied. The driver of the roadster advised she failed to place her vehicle in park and it rolled into the rear of the Ford Fusion. The Ford Fusion received $1,100 damage to the rear middle. The roadster received $50 damage to the rear passenger side corner
April 23, 1:14 p.m.: Gerald Paul Malone, 59, of Dunlap, was driving an orange 1986 Chevrolet C20 south on Highway 59 at the interchange with Highway 30 in Denison when he reportedly suffered a medical condition which caused him to run the stop sign. His vehicle drove through the intersection and off the road, stopping in the grassy median. Malone had possible injuries (complaint of pain) and was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital by EMS. Malone’s Chevrolet received $2,000 damage to the front driver side and was disabled. A tow was arranged by the investigating officer. A light pole owned by Denison Municipal Utilities received $5,000 damage in the accident.
April 24, 9:40 p.m.: A 2017 Jeep driven by Sandra Rose was traveling west on Highway 37. The Rose vehicle collided with a deer near 1192 Highway 37. The driver’s side of the vehicle received minor damage. The vehicle was driven away.