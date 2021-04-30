Police Beat 4-30-2021

Arrests and citations
April 28, 10:54 a.m.: March Ajaak Cham, 49, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication at Casey’s General Store.
April 28, 11:14 p.m.: Leonard Allen Weimer, 45, of Nemaha, was arrested for driving while barred. He was also cited for failure to maintain registration plate and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
April 29, 3:07 a.m.: Michael Jesus Reis, 36, of Denison, was arrested on an active Crawford County warrant and also cited for driving while barred.
Theft
April 28, 12:45 p.m.: Ed Roush reported the theft of money.
Identity theft
April 27, 2:45 p.m.: Jodi Baker, of Kiron, reported that someone unknown to her had filed for unemployment using her Social Security number.
Accident
April 28, 9:17 a.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and the Charter Oak Ambulance were called to 207 Birch in Charter Oak where a truck had fallen on top of a male subject.
Miscellaneous
April 23, 6:07 p.m.: Heather Fineran called in a report of a semi/work truck partially in the traveled portion in a bad spot on Donna Reed Road halfway between Highway 30 and S Avenue. The investigating officer reported back that workers were laying concrete in the driveway and had cones up.
April 23, 6:37 p.m.: Crissa Schumann reported that a neighbor was burning a tree between the houses on 4th Street in Charter Oak and that her house smelled like smoke and she has a child with breathing issues. The investigating officer spoke with Schumann and reported that the smoke from burning the tree was minimal and on the owner’s property.
April 23, 7:43 p.m.: Toni Lingle, of Charter Oak, reported that people were messing with her daughter’s truck. Skylar Lingle advised she got home just before 7 p.m. to find the hood open, the driver’s door not shut, the glove box open and a tailgate in the bed of her truck. No suspects had been identified at the time of the report.
April 23, 7:45 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported a K9 deployment on Highway 30 east of 300th Street, Denison.
April 25, 1:45 p.m.: A subject called in a complaint about two kids on a 4-wheeler in Charter Oak.
April 26: Adam Eggling reported a fire outside the school in Charter Oak.
April 26, 6:54 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control for parties moving cattle across the road near Ute, west of the county line with Monona County.
April 26, 7:52 p.m.: A male caller from Arion asked the sheriff’s officer to have a deputy check on a vehicle parked by his residence. The vehicle was gone when the deputy arrived.
April 27, 4:28 p.m.: A request was made to serve a no-contact order on Cory Klink. Court documents show that the order was served the same day.
April 27, 5:12 a.m.: A female caller reported that a white SUV was traveling all over the roadway on Highway 30 by the gas station in Arcadia.
April 28, 1:23 a.m.: A female caller reported loud music coming from a garage on 4th Avenue in Vail.