Police Beat 4-30-2021

April 23, 6:37 p.m.: Crissa Schumann reported that a neighbor was burning a tree between the houses on 4th Street in Charter Oak and that her house smelled like smoke and she has a child with breathing issues. The investigating officer spoke with Schumann and reported that the smoke from burning the tree was minimal and on the owner’s property.

April 23, 7:43 p.m.: Toni Lingle, of Charter Oak, reported that people were messing with her daughter’s truck. Skylar Lingle advised she got home just before 7 p.m. to find the hood open, the driver’s door not shut, the glove box open and a tailgate in the bed of her truck. No suspects had been identified at the time of the report.

April 23, 7:45 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported a K9 deployment on Highway 30 east of 300th Street, Denison.

April 25, 1:45 p.m.: A subject called in a complaint about two kids on a 4-wheeler in Charter Oak.

April 26: Adam Eggling reported a fire outside the school in Charter Oak.

April 26, 6:54 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control for parties moving cattle across the road near Ute, west of the county line with Monona County.