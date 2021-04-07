Police Beat 4-6-2021

Joseph Lyle Wittwer, 75, of Bellevue, Nebraska, was driving a black 2006 Freightliner east on Highway 30 at the middle junction with Highway 59 in Denison. Lecey Max Glienke, 54, of Aurelia, was driving a vehicle pulling a silver 2013 Wilson stock trailer south in the right lane of Highway 59. The intersection is a four-way stop. Wittwer decided to merge into the next lane, thinking he could beat Glienke’s vehicle to the next intersection. Wittwer said he needed to get over immediately, which is why he tried to get in front of Glienke’s vehicle. Glienke tried to get off the roadway to prevent an accident, but Wittwer’s vehicle was too close and struck Glienke’s vehicle, and Glienke’s vehicle struck the right guard rail. Wittwer left the scene of the accident because he was on a time limit. He stated he did feel like he struck someone but left the scene. Glienke’s vehicle received $20,000 damage. Wittwer’s vehicle received $3,000 damage. Wittwer was cited for improper use of lanes.

April 3, 4:09 p.m.: Jacob Todd Evans, 30, of Blue Earth, Minnesota, was driving an orange 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle west in the right lane of the 1000 block of Highway 30. Marcus Daniel Rihner, 30, of Denison, was driving a white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, heading west but stopped in traffic in the left lane of Highway 30, attempting to make a left turn into Dairy Queen. An unidentified vehicle - a semi tractor-trailer with a blue cab and white enclosed trailer - was following the Rihner vehicle. The semi tractor-trailer abruptly moved from the left lane into the right lane. Evans moved his motorcycle from the right lane into the left lane to avoid a collision with the semi tractor-trailer. That resulted in the motorcycle striking the rear of Rihner’s pickup. Evans and his passenger were ejected from their motorcycle. The driver of the semi tractor-trailer did not remain at the scene or may have been unaware of the collision between the motorcycle and the pickup. The passenger on the motorcycle, Ashley R. Ahl, 30, of Blue Earth, Minnesota, and the driver, Evans, received suspected minor/non-incapacitating injuries. They were not transported for medical treatment. The motorcycle received $5,000 damage. Rihner’s pickup received $3,000 damage.