Police Beat 4-6-2021

Arrests and warrants
March 30, 2:37 p.m.: Danielle Jo Carter, 30, of Denison, was arrested on an active Crawford County warrant.
March 31, 6:34 p.m.: William Eliseo Chevez Pineda, 38, of Denison, was served with two warrants and arrested. He was also charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and child endangerment.
April 1, 9:22 p.m.: Fernando Rigoberto Salinas Alberto, 27, of Denison, was arrested for violation of a no-contact order.
April 2, 3:58 p.m.: Zachary Robin Freese was arrested for domestic abuse assault and simple assault in Manilla.
April 2, 8:49 p.m.: Jay Lance Rutherford, of Lebanon, Missouri, was charged with simple assault. The incident took place at the Loaded Goat in Aspinwall. The charges were mailed.
Thefts and vandalism
March 30: A white 2007 Cadillac Escalade, owned by Douglas Robert Rice and valued at $9,000, was stolen from his driveway on North 16th Street, Denison, during the early morning hours.
April 3: A red GMC Sierra K1500, owned by Navarete Rene Bernal and valued at $30,000, was stolen between 10:30 p.m. on April 2 and 7:30 a.m. on April 3 from her driveway on South Main Street, Denison.
April 4: Two Yokohama tires on a vehicle owned by Alexa Emalee Rowedder, Denison, were damaged between 8-10:50 a.m. The tires were valued at $700.
Accidents
Joseph Lyle Wittwer, 75, of Bellevue, Nebraska, was driving a black 2006 Freightliner east on Highway 30 at the middle junction with Highway 59 in Denison. Lecey Max Glienke, 54, of Aurelia, was driving a vehicle pulling a silver 2013 Wilson stock trailer south in the right lane of Highway 59. The intersection is a four-way stop. Wittwer decided to merge into the next lane, thinking he could beat Glienke’s vehicle to the next intersection. Wittwer said he needed to get over immediately, which is why he tried to get in front of Glienke’s vehicle. Glienke tried to get off the roadway to prevent an accident, but Wittwer’s vehicle was too close and struck Glienke’s vehicle, and Glienke’s vehicle struck the right guard rail. Wittwer left the scene of the accident because he was on a time limit. He stated he did feel like he struck someone but left the scene. Glienke’s vehicle received $20,000 damage. Wittwer’s vehicle received $3,000 damage. Wittwer was cited for improper use of lanes.
April 3, 4:09 p.m.: Jacob Todd Evans, 30, of Blue Earth, Minnesota, was driving an orange 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle west in the right lane of the 1000 block of Highway 30. Marcus Daniel Rihner, 30, of Denison, was driving a white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, heading west but stopped in traffic in the left lane of Highway 30, attempting to make a left turn into Dairy Queen. An unidentified vehicle - a semi tractor-trailer with a blue cab and white enclosed trailer - was following the Rihner vehicle. The semi tractor-trailer abruptly moved from the left lane into the right lane. Evans moved his motorcycle from the right lane into the left lane to avoid a collision with the semi tractor-trailer. That resulted in the motorcycle striking the rear of Rihner’s pickup. Evans and his passenger were ejected from their motorcycle. The driver of the semi tractor-trailer did not remain at the scene or may have been unaware of the collision between the motorcycle and the pickup. The passenger on the motorcycle, Ashley R. Ahl, 30, of Blue Earth, Minnesota, and the driver, Evans, received suspected minor/non-incapacitating injuries. They were not transported for medical treatment. The motorcycle received $5,000 damage. Rihner’s pickup received $3,000 damage.
Miscellaneous
April 1, 7:52 a.m.: A report was received about a semi in the ditch at 3080 Donna Reed Road.
April 3, 8:31 a.m.: A report was received about cows in the ditch at S Avenue and Donna Reed Road. The investigating officer was unable to locate the cows.
April 4, 1:14 p.m.: A report was receive that a vehicle hit a road sign at Highway 30 and Westcott Road, Denison.
April 4, 11:02 p.m.: Christian Stephens reported a chevy pickup with a trailer and no tail lights ran a stop sign and was speeding and was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 from Arion. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
April 5, 6:57 a.m.: Eric Nelson reported dirt bikes traveling in a field and trespassing near Denison.