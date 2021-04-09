Police Beat 4-9-2021

Arrests

April 5, 8:30 p.m.: Daniel Isaac Santamaria, 45, of Denison, was arrested for domestic abuse assault – 1st offense. The location of the offense was at a residence on South 8th Street, Denison.

April 6, 6:34 p.m.: Brokk James Beam, 28, of Denison, was taken into custody at Casey’s in Denison on an arrest warrant for theft.

Theft

April 7, 11:28 a.m.: County Engineer Paul Assman reported the theft of numerous traffic signs. See the story elsewhere on this page.

Attempted identity theft

April 7, 3:54 p.m.: Angie Fouts, Dow City, reported that she and her employer both received a letter stating she was applying for unemployment benefits. Fouts did not apply for unemployment benefits. She contacted her bank, Equifax and the unemployment office to inform them of the attempt of fraud in her name.

K9 deployment