Police Beat 5-11-2021

Arrests
May 6, 1:39 p.m.: Philip Samuel Sharon, 39, of Denison, was arrested on an active warrant for indecent contact with a child.
May 6, 6:08 p.m.: Jeferson Juan Antonio Gomez Rucu, 21, of Denison, was arrested for driving while suspended.
May 7, 10:35 a.m.: Eddson Santizo Rivas, 21, of Denison, and Mayra Jeaneth Riva, 43, of Denison, were arrested for shoplifting at Walmart in Denison. Recovered was $43.45 worth of groceries.
May 8, 11:16 p.m.: Juan Carlos Fernandez was arrested for driving while suspended. The incident took place on 7th Street in Denison just north of Highway 30. His vehicle was taken to the impound lot by Waderich towing.
May 8, 11:25 p.m.: William Bading, 54, of Denison, was arrested for OWI-1st offense. The incident took place at North Main Street and Center Street in Denison.
Accidents
May 2, 6:30 p.m.: A white 2018 Ford F150 pickup was legally parked in front of the Law Enforcement Center on 1st Avenue North in Denison. Juan Torres, 27, of Denison was backing a white 2017 Ford Explorer police vehicle from a parking spot in front of the Law Enforcement Center when he struck the rear driver’s corner of the Ford pickup, causing $300 damage. The Ford Explorer received $1,200 damage to the rear driver’s side corner.
May 6, 6:08 p.m.: Paul Edward Launderville, 77, of Denison, was driving a gray 2021 Chevrolet Equinox on Highway 30 in Denison and was slowing down to make a left turn onto South 9th Street when his vehicle was rear-ended by black 2017 GMC Yukon being driven by Jeferson Juan Antonio Gomez Rucu, 21, of Denison. Gomez Rucu stated that Launderville did not use his turn signal. No one was injured. Launderville’s vehicle received $10,000 damage to the rear middle and could be driven away from the accident. Gomez Rucu’s vehicle received $3,000 damage to the front middle and was towed from the scene. Gomez Rucu was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident, operating a non-registered vehicle and failure to stop in an assured, clear distance. See the arrests above for further information.
May 8, 4:13 p.m.: Carolyn Nelson was involved in a car versus deer accident. Her white 2020 Chrysler Pacifica struck a deer on Highway 30 by Arion. She was able to drive her vehicle away.
Miscellaneous
May 7, 8:58 p.m.: A caller reported an incident of road rage pertaining to a vehicle heading west of Denison on Highway 141. The investigating officer spoke with the subject about his driving.