Police Beat 5-11-2021

May 6, 6:08 p.m.: Paul Edward Launderville, 77, of Denison, was driving a gray 2021 Chevrolet Equinox on Highway 30 in Denison and was slowing down to make a left turn onto South 9th Street when his vehicle was rear-ended by black 2017 GMC Yukon being driven by Jeferson Juan Antonio Gomez Rucu, 21, of Denison. Gomez Rucu stated that Launderville did not use his turn signal. No one was injured. Launderville’s vehicle received $10,000 damage to the rear middle and could be driven away from the accident. Gomez Rucu’s vehicle received $3,000 damage to the front middle and was towed from the scene. Gomez Rucu was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability – accident, operating a non-registered vehicle and failure to stop in an assured, clear distance. See the arrests above for further information.