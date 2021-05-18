Police Beat 5-18-2021

May 14, 7:37 a.m.: Bandyn Lee Schraeder, 31, was arrested on a warrant for criminal mischief – 1st offense. Bail was set at $10,000. He was found at the campground at Yellow Smoke Park. The sheriff’s office secured the firearms located in the vehicle; the investigation was negative for being stolen firearms.

May 15, 12:26 p.m.: Douglas Kent Rasmussen, 58, of Kearney, Nebraska, was driving a maroon 2011 Mercury Milan south on Highway 59 and was at the intersection with eastbound Highway 30 (south junction). Matthew Paul Riessen, 30, of Schleswig, was driving a black 2015 GMC Sierra K2500 pickup east on Highway 30 and was crossing onto northbound Highway 59. Rasmussen’s vehicle struck the left dual axles of the trailer being towed by Riessen, causing damage to the undercarriage. Rasmussen’s vehicle came to rest in the south triangular ditch. He said he was unfamiliar with the intersection and did not realize that eastbound traffic on Highway 30 does not stop. No one was injured. Riessen’s vehicle received $750 damage to the rear driver side. Rasmussen’s vehicle received $7,000 to the front middle and had to be towed. Rasmussen was cited for failing to obey a stop sign and for not having a valid driver’s license.