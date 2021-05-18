Police Beat 5-18-2021

Arrests
May 14, 7:37 a.m.: Bandyn Lee Schraeder, 31, was arrested on a warrant for criminal mischief – 1st offense. Bail was set at $10,000. He was found at the campground at Yellow Smoke Park. The sheriff’s office secured the firearms located in the vehicle; the investigation was negative for being stolen firearms.
May 15, 11:30 p.m.: Abel Fonseca Gervacio was arrested in Schleswig and charged with domestic abuse.
Accidents
May 15, 12:26 p.m.: Douglas Kent Rasmussen, 58, of Kearney, Nebraska, was driving a maroon 2011 Mercury Milan south on Highway 59 and was at the intersection with eastbound Highway 30 (south junction). Matthew Paul Riessen, 30, of Schleswig, was driving a black 2015 GMC Sierra K2500 pickup east on Highway 30 and was crossing onto northbound Highway 59. Rasmussen’s vehicle struck the left dual axles of the trailer being towed by Riessen, causing damage to the undercarriage. Rasmussen’s vehicle came to rest in the south triangular ditch. He said he was unfamiliar with the intersection and did not realize that eastbound traffic on Highway 30 does not stop. No one was injured. Riessen’s vehicle received $750 damage to the rear driver side. Rasmussen’s vehicle received $7,000 to the front middle and had to be towed. Rasmussen was cited for failing to obey a stop sign and for not having a valid driver’s license.
May 16, 3:19 p.m.: Carla Marie Long, 56, of Denison, was backing a black 2020 Chevrolet Equinox from the driveway at 1110 North 26th Street and backed into a red 2001 Ford F150 Supercrew pickup, which was parked on the other side of North 26th Street. The pickup received $250 damage to the rear driver side. Long’s vehicle received $1,000 damage to the rear driver side corner.
K9 deployments
May 12, 9:49 p.m.: The sheriff’s office deployed a K9 on Highway 30 west of Arion.
May 13, 11:25 p.m.: The sheriff’s office deployed a K9 in Harlan to assist the Harlan Police Department.
May 14, 4:16 a.m.: The sheriff’s office reported a K9 deployment at E16 and 250th Street near Schleswig.
Miscellaneous
May 13, 8:16 p.m.: Tiffany Friedrichsen reported an unoccupied orange car in the middle of her yard in Schleswig, with no one around it. The sheriff’s office incident report said that the driver, Jordan Valentine, left the scene. Waderich’s towed the vehicle to the county impound lot.
May 13, 9:43 p.m.: Jennifer Reno reported an orange 4-wheeler driving around Charter Oak.
May 13, 9:02 p.m.: Debbie Malone reported a suspicious vehicle at her residence in Denison. The sheriff’s office incident report said a white four-door pickup was seen at the residence. It took off into a field behind the residence. The field was checked, and the vehicle was gone.
May 14, 1:20 a.m.: Brian Scott reported a vehicle traveling all over the road eastbound on E16 from 100th Street. The sheriff’s office attempted to locate the vehicle but was unable to do so.
May 14, 6:04 p.m.: A caller reported he had been following a newer white Chevrolet pickup with Wisconsin plate and advised that the vehicle had crossed the center line several time and had also been over on the should a few times. The sheriff’s office was unable to locate the vehicle.
May 15, 7:07 p.m.: Hrabik Welding in Vail reported a green Dodge Durango racing around the parking lot. The sheriff’s office incident report said the driver was Bryan Wolfe, 29.
May 16, 1:56 p.m.: A caller reported a Ford Super Duty pickup passing unsafely going west on Highway 30 from Vail. The sheriff’s office was unable to locate it.