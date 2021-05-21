Police Beat 5-21-2021

Arrests

May 17, 7:46 p.m.: Robert Boll was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.

May 17, 9:55 p.m.: Nathanael Seth Herrin, 30, of Denison, was arrested for trespassing. The incident occurred at Boysen Laundromat in Denison.

Thefts

May 18, 8:45 a.m.: Quality Truck in Denison reported the theft of catalytic converters. The theft took place on Sunday, May 16. At 2 a.m. on Sunday, a vehicle was observed coming into the parking lot at Quality Truck Service and stayed for approximately one hour. The vehicle then left the parking lot and headed towards Denison on Highway 30. The incident is under investigation.

May 18, 9:21 a.m.: Trent Reis reported credit card theft that occurred on North 18th Street in Denison.

Vandalism

May 18, 6:51 p.m.: Cindy Gonzalez reported that sometime between 3 and 6 a.m., someone shot the back window of a pickup on her property in Dow City. She also located a BB mark on the window of her vehicle, that caused the window to crack. The investigating officer from the sheriff’s office located a BB hole on a window on the north side of the house.

