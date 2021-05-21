Police Beat 5-21-2021

Arrests
May 17, 7:46 p.m.: Robert Boll was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.
May 17, 9:55 p.m.: Nathanael Seth Herrin, 30, of Denison, was arrested for trespassing. The incident occurred at Boysen Laundromat in Denison.
Thefts
May 18, 8:45 a.m.: Quality Truck in Denison reported the theft of catalytic converters. The theft took place on Sunday, May 16. At 2 a.m. on Sunday, a vehicle was observed coming into the parking lot at Quality Truck Service and stayed for approximately one hour. The vehicle then left the parking lot and headed towards Denison on Highway 30. The incident is under investigation.
May 18, 9:21 a.m.: Trent Reis reported credit card theft that occurred on North 18th Street in Denison.
Vandalism
May 18, 6:51 p.m.: Cindy Gonzalez reported that sometime between 3 and 6 a.m., someone shot the back window of a pickup on her property in Dow City. She also located a BB mark on the window of her vehicle, that caused the window to crack. The investigating officer from the sheriff’s office located a BB hole on a window on the north side of the house.
Accidents
May 18, 8:50 p.m.: A caller reported a car versus deer accident on Highway 30 south of 380th Street, Westside.
May 19, 6:18 a.m.: Joann Elwell reported a car versus deer accident that occurred on O Avenue, Charter Oak.
Miscellaneous
May 14, 4:32 a.m.: Cory McCarville reported a school bus violation on Highway 141.
May 17, 6:41 p.m.: Ryan Morgan reported two young kids riding around on a 4-wheeler near the school in Schleswig. The investigating officer found the 4-wheeler at 121 Hickory and advised the owner to stay off the public roadways with the vehicle. The owner advised that he will.
May 17, 10:39 p.m.: Tyler Bargenquast reported that his dog was attacked by another dog in Schleswig. He was advised to contact Schleswig City Hall to file a complaint there. He was also advised that the city council addresses dog complaints at its meetings and that there is no county ordinance for leashes. Civil court versus criminal court was also explained.