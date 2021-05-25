Police Beat 5-25-21

Thefts

May 19: A black Harley Davidson motorcycle, valued at $4,500, was reported stolen from Denison and was recovered in Carroll. The incident occurred between 7 p.m. on May 18 and 7 a.m. on May 19. Nathanael Herrin was identified as the perpetrator.

Arrests

May 19, 8:28 p.m.: Kevin Lee Mohr, 58, of Denison, was arrested for 5th degree theft. The incident took place at Hy-Vee in Denison. Recovered was $72.76 worth of merchandise.

May 19, 10 p.m.: Amber Lea Nelson, 26, of Harlan, was arrested for domestic abuse assault – injury or mental illness – 1st offense. The incident took place at a residence on North 14th Street in Denison.

May 21, 9:05 p.m.: Edward Brandt, 68, was arrested for public intoxication and simple assault. The incident took place at Oak Street in Ricketts.

May 23, 9:25 p.m.: Francisco Aliseo Zuniga, 29, of Denison, was arrested for OWI – 1st offense. The incident took place on Highway 30 in Denison.

Accidents