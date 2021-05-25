Police Beat 5-25-21

Thefts
May 19: A black Harley Davidson motorcycle, valued at $4,500, was reported stolen from Denison and was recovered in Carroll. The incident occurred between 7 p.m. on May 18 and 7 a.m. on May 19. Nathanael Herrin was identified as the perpetrator.
Arrests
May 19, 8:28 p.m.: Kevin Lee Mohr, 58, of Denison, was arrested for 5th degree theft. The incident took place at Hy-Vee in Denison. Recovered was $72.76 worth of merchandise.
May 19, 10 p.m.: Amber Lea Nelson, 26, of Harlan, was arrested for domestic abuse assault – injury or mental illness – 1st offense. The incident took place at a residence on North 14th Street in Denison.
May 21, 9:05 p.m.: Edward Brandt, 68, was arrested for public intoxication and simple assault. The incident took place at Oak Street in Ricketts.
May 23, 9:25 p.m.: Francisco Aliseo Zuniga, 29, of Denison, was arrested for OWI – 1st offense. The incident took place on Highway 30 in Denison.
Accidents
May 18, 5:09 p.m.: Daniel Allan Segebart, 45, of Vail, reported that he was involved in a minor accident on North 20th Street and 6th Avenue North in Denison. When officers arrived at the scene at approximately 5:17 p.m., both vehicles had already been moved off the roadway. Segebart was driving a gray 2018 Ford Edge north on 20th Street and was signaling to make a right turn onto 6th Avenue North. A white 2015 GMC Sierra K1500 pickup being driven by Kareli Barrios Garcia, 23, of Denison, was traveling west on 6th Avenue North and was at the stop sign. Garcia proceeded to make a left turn before Segebart had completely made the right turn onto 6th Avenue North. Garcia’s pickup struck the front driver’s side of Segebart’s Ford Edge and continued to rub the side of Segebart’s vehicle. Garcia admitted that she turned too soon. Segebart’s vehicle received $1,500 damage. Garcia’s vehicle received $1,000 damage.
May 21, 5:28 p.m.: Madison Quinn Bettin, 23, of Odebolt, was driving a black 2017 GMC Acadia and failed to yield from the stop sign at the intersection of North 17th Street and Broadway. Her vehicle struck a white 2011 Ford F35 pickup in the rear passenger side. Jordan Michael Patnaude, 32, of Deloit, was driving the Ford pickup east on Broadway. His pickup received $1,000 damage to the rear passenger side. Bettin’s vehicle received $5,000 damage to the front middle. Bettin was cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway.
Miscellaneous
May 19, 8:15 a.m.: Richard Hopkins, of Schleswig, reported that he was traveling north on Highway 59 when a rock or some type of debris hit the windshield of his vehicle, causing the windshield to crack and shatter. The approximate damage done was $500.
May 22, 4:35 p.m.: Crawford County Memorial Hospital reported a dog bite that happened in Schleswig. Roye Robert Schultz, 62, was the victim.