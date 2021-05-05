Police Beat 5-4-2021

Arrests
April 30, 1:42 p.m.: The communications center received a call about drugs found in a lunch box at APC between Denison and Arion. After an investigation, Jon Tebrake, 61, of Carroll, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.
April 30, 8:03 p.m.: Jose Luis Pena Sanchez, 32, of Denison, was arrested for domestic abuse assault – 1st offense. The incident occurred at a residence on 3rd Avenue South in Denison.
Accidents
April 30, 3:48 p.m.: Mark Earl Shives, 70, of Denison, was driving a white 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer east on 4th Avenue North in Denison, proceeding from a stop sign. Fatima Jazmin Lupian, 39, of Denison, was driving a red 2008 Dodge Charger south on Main Street, approaching the intersection with 4th Avenue North. Shives failed to see Lupian’s vehicle and struck it on the front passenger side, causing $4,000 damage. No one was injured. The Shives vehicle received $1,500 damage to the front driver side. Shives was cited for failing to obey a stop sign.
May 1, 9:20 p.m.: Johnathan Tippery, 31, reported a truck versus deer accident. He was driving a red 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. The accident took place on Highway 30, Denison.
May 2, 1:25 p.m.: A caller reported a car versus tree accident on Linn Street in Westside. The caller believed the driver left the scene and was unsure if anyone else was in the vehicle. Damage was done to two trees and the yard on the property. The vehicle was totaled and towed to Waderich’s in Denison.
Vandalism
April 30, 6:17 p.m.: Brad Buren, of Vail, reported finding some scratches on his and his wife’s vehicles. Minor scratches were reported to several different vehicles in Vail.
May 3, 5:05 a.m.: A caller reported tires vandalized on three vehicles. The incident occurred in Deloit.
Miscellaneous
April 30, 5:52 p.m.: Adam Eggling called in a report about a 4-wheeler traveling across from the school in Charger Oak. He advised that a male juvenile had been tearing around town on his 4-wheeler and that he is afraid he is going to hurt someone or get hurt himself. The sheriff’s office located the subject and advised him to take the 4-wheeler home.
April 30, 9:01 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office conducted a stop and hold of stolen property for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Cody John Lepur, 22, and met with him in Arcadia.
May 2, 1:30 p.m.: Trisha Mohn reported a red truck sped down an alley in Manilla.
May 2, 7:45 p.m.: A dog bite report was called in by the emergency room at Crawford County Memorial Hospital. A stray dog gave Trent Kahl a minor bite on the right leg. It was unknown where the dog went or who the dog’s owner is. The incident occurred in Buck Grove.