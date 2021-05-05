Police Beat 5-4-2021

Vandalism

April 30, 6:17 p.m.: Brad Buren, of Vail, reported finding some scratches on his and his wife’s vehicles. Minor scratches were reported to several different vehicles in Vail.

May 3, 5:05 a.m.: A caller reported tires vandalized on three vehicles. The incident occurred in Deloit.

Miscellaneous

April 30, 5:52 p.m.: Adam Eggling called in a report about a 4-wheeler traveling across from the school in Charger Oak. He advised that a male juvenile had been tearing around town on his 4-wheeler and that he is afraid he is going to hurt someone or get hurt himself. The sheriff’s office located the subject and advised him to take the 4-wheeler home.

April 30, 9:01 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office conducted a stop and hold of stolen property for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Cody John Lepur, 22, and met with him in Arcadia.

May 2, 1:30 p.m.: Trisha Mohn reported a red truck sped down an alley in Manilla.