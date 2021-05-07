Police Beat 5-7-2021

Charges
May 3, 8:57 p.m.: Laquesha Gabrielle Webster, 21, of Omaha, Nebraska, was charged with interference with official acts. The location of the offense was at Job Corps.
Accidents
May 3, 5:15 p.m.: Cindy Irene Borkowski, 48, of Denison, was driving a white 2013 Ford Taurus south on Donna Reed Road and was stopped behind a vehicle that was at the driveway to 2382 Donna Reed Road that was waiting for oncoming traffic to clear before turning left into the driveway. Hope Ellen Brown, 51, of Manilla, was driving a red 2005 Dodge Dakota pickup south on Donna Reed Road and failed to stop before colliding with the rear of Borkowski’s vehicle. Brown was uninjured. Borkowski had possible injuries (complaint of pain/injury) but was not transported for treatment. Borkowski’s vehicle received $3,000 damage to the rear middle and could be driven away. Brown’s vehicle received $3,000 damage to the front middle and could also be driven away. Brown was cited for failure to stop in an assured, clear distance.
May 4, 3:30 p.m.: Rylie Jean Mengwasser, 16, of Denison, was driving a green 1999 Buick Century north on North 16th Street, approaching the intersection with 8th Avenue North, when she failed to properly stop in time behind a black 2019 Chevrolet Malibu being driven by Jonathan Ignacio Casillas, 16, of Denison, who was stopped at the intersection. No one was injured. Mengwasser’s vehicle was not damaged. Casillas’s vehicle received $800 damage to the rear middle.
May 5, 10:58 a.m.: A gray 2015 Dodge Ram truck, being operated by Charles Dean TenEyck, 68, of Dow City, was legally parked in a parking stall at Walmart when Barbera Jean Block, 67, of Dunlap, backed a tan 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup out of the spot next to the TenEyck’s truck and rear-ended the truck with the left side of her vehicle. TenEyck’s truck received $500 damage to the rear passenger side corner. Block’s pickup received $100 damage to the front driver side corner. No one was injured. Block was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Miscellaneous
May 5, 5:21 a.m.: A caller reported a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 59 North of X Avenue near Defiance.
May 5, 3 p.m.: An inappropriate use of Snapchat pictures was reported in Schleswig.
May 5, 4:40 p.m.: Libbie Shillerberg reported a vehicle that was in the alley blocking her garage in Deloit.
May 6, 7:01 a.m.: Kelsie Assman reported a semi halfway in the ditch on Highway 30 near APC southwest of Denison.