Police Beat 5-7-2021

May 3, 5:15 p.m.: Cindy Irene Borkowski, 48, of Denison, was driving a white 2013 Ford Taurus south on Donna Reed Road and was stopped behind a vehicle that was at the driveway to 2382 Donna Reed Road that was waiting for oncoming traffic to clear before turning left into the driveway. Hope Ellen Brown, 51, of Manilla, was driving a red 2005 Dodge Dakota pickup south on Donna Reed Road and failed to stop before colliding with the rear of Borkowski’s vehicle. Brown was uninjured. Borkowski had possible injuries (complaint of pain/injury) but was not transported for treatment. Borkowski’s vehicle received $3,000 damage to the rear middle and could be driven away. Brown’s vehicle received $3,000 damage to the front middle and could also be driven away. Brown was cited for failure to stop in an assured, clear distance.