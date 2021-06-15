Police Beat 6-15-2021

June 9, 5:27 p.m.: A Denison police officer was dispatched to the Burger King parking lot for a single-vehicle accident. He found a gray 2004 Toyota van owned and operated by Thomas Allen Smith-Saunsoci, 26, of Denison. Smith-Saunsoci reported that he was at Feller’s Furniture and parked his car in the Burger King parking lot. When he went to leave, he pulled away, hitting a concrete light pole support that was already laying over and has been this way for years, according to the owner of Feller’s Furniture. The accident report said that the concrete support was bent over enough to where, while sitting in his driver’s seat, Smith-Saunsoci could not see it was there. A sergeant with the police department spoke with a Burger King employee and told the employee that something needs to be done with the concrete light pole support as it is getting to be a hazard. The employee stated they would call the district manager. The van received $1,000 damage to the undercarriage on the front passenger side.