Police Beat 6-18-2021

Burglary
June 16, 10:31 a.m.: Lyle and Arlene Bald reported a burglary that happened in the night at an address on 4th Avenue in Aspinwall. Forced entry was made at the southwest walk-in door. Taken was a Traeger Tailgater grill, a small Holland grill, DeWalt corded 12-inch miter saw, and DeWalt 20 volt flex impact and driver with battery and charger.
Accidents
June 14, 4:05 p.m.: Antonio Ibarra, 54, of Denison, was driving a white 2001 Honda Accord through the drive-through lane at McDonald’s. He stated he was following too closely to the vehicle in front of him, a silver 2019 Dodge Durango being driven by Graciela Lizette Villafranco Lopez. Ibarra struck the rear bumper of Villafranco Lopez’s vehicle, causing $100 damage to her vehicle and no damage to his vehicle. No one was injured.
June 15, 2:06 p.m.: Cervando Martinez Jaimes, 40, of Schleswig, was driving a black 2007 Chrysler Sebring east on Broadway at the intersection with Avenue C in Denison. Pedro L. Lopez, 56, of Springfield, Virginia, was driving a silver 2017 Toyota Camry and was backing from an angled parking spot on the south side of Broadway at Avenue C. Lopez’s vision was obscured by another vehicle parked on the passenger side of his vehicle. Jaimes was unable to avoid striking the Lopez vehicle as it backed into the roadway. Lopez had possible injuries (complaint of pain). His vehicle received $1,500 damage to the rear middle. Jaimes’s vehicle received $500 damage to the front passenger side corner.
Miscellaneous
June 14, 12:58 p.m.: Jess Gallagher reported finding items that could possibly be drugs at Eagle Street and 3rd Street near Denison.
June 14, 1:13 p.m.: A report was called in about an erratic driver at Highway 30 and V Avenue near Dow City.
June 15, 6:03 p.m.: Tim Hennings reported hearing a firearm illegally discharged from a residence in Ricketts on the previous afternoon. The incident report said three neighbors were contacted and a single shot was heard coming from an address on Ash Street. The investigating deputy attempted to make contact with the suspect, however nobody was home. The deputy will attempt to make contact again.
June 16, 11:15 a.m.: Kyle Schultz reported a suspicious person in the ditch on 140th Street at St. John’s near Charter Oak.
June 16, 7:25 p.m.: Todd Jepsen reported that a vehicle had been left by his residence on D Avenue near Schleswig.
June 16, 7:28 p.m.: A caller reported two cows out on the road at 130th Street and V Avenue near Dunlap.
June 16, 10:15 p.m.: A number of callers reported a large tree down across Highway 141 near Manilla, blocking both lanes. The Iowa Department of Transportation advised it would be sending someone out.
June 17, 4 p.m.: A truck driver called the law enforcement center to report that someone should check on a female walking east with a backpack on the eastbound shoulder of Highway 30 east of Dunlap.