Police Beat 6-18-2021

Burglary

June 16, 10:31 a.m.: Lyle and Arlene Bald reported a burglary that happened in the night at an address on 4th Avenue in Aspinwall. Forced entry was made at the southwest walk-in door. Taken was a Traeger Tailgater grill, a small Holland grill, DeWalt corded 12-inch miter saw, and DeWalt 20 volt flex impact and driver with battery and charger.

Accidents

June 14, 4:05 p.m.: Antonio Ibarra, 54, of Denison, was driving a white 2001 Honda Accord through the drive-through lane at McDonald’s. He stated he was following too closely to the vehicle in front of him, a silver 2019 Dodge Durango being driven by Graciela Lizette Villafranco Lopez. Ibarra struck the rear bumper of Villafranco Lopez’s vehicle, causing $100 damage to her vehicle and no damage to his vehicle. No one was injured.