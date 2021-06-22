Police Beat 6-22-2021

Arrests and citations
June 17, 6:42 p.m.: Juan Loarca Bernabe, 50, of Denison, was arrested for simple assault. The location of the offense was a residence on 3rd Avenue South in Denison.
June 18, 10:55 p.m.: Jason Lee Bebout, 44, was picked up at the county line on Highway 141 and arrested on a Crawford County warrant.
June 20, 2:41 a.m.: Jeromie Wanser, 25, of Manilla, was arrested for OWI-1st offense and failure to maintain control. The incident report said he drove his vehicle too fast at the corner at South Vail Road just west of 350th Street, Vail. The vehicle hit a sign. No injuries were reported.
June 20, 5:45 p.m.: Joshua Max Krayenhagen, 28, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant in Mapleton.
June 20, 8:44 p.m.: During a traffic stop on Highway 59 and U Avenue, Denison, Karen Waschkowski, 59, of Council Bluffs, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. A K9 deployment was reported for the same time and location.
June 20, 9:38 p.m.: Aker Deng Machar, 24, of Denison, was arrested for assault with intent to inflict serious injury and three counts of assault on persons in certain occupations. The location of the offense was at an apartment on North Main Street, Denison.
Thefts
June 17, 10:06 p.m.: Levi Beam reported a door kicked in at a residence on Birch Avenue, Charter Oak, and items missing. The door was to his bedroom. Approximately $50-$80 in change was missing. He also reported a collection of knives was gone through it was unknown if any were missing.
June 19, 8:07 p.m.: David Myers reported that a torch outfit and a blade sharpener were stolen from an address on Highway 39, Denison. He reported a male with black hair and facial hair drove off in a white pickup of unknown make and model without paying for the merchandise. The direction of travel is unknown and the plate number is unknown. The estimated value of the property taken is roughly $500.
Accidents
June 17, 8:10 a.m.: Patricia Marie Halder, 41, of Fort Dodge, was driving a bronze 2006 Chevrolet Impala south on Highway 39 near Kiron. She reported that her dog jumped into her lap, causing her to cross over the centerline into the northbound lane onto the east shoulder where she lost control of her vehicle. Holder then swerved back into the northbound lane and struck a semi-trailer in the front dual tires. The red 2019 Kenworth tractor with a trailer was being driven in the southbound lane by Jonathan James Grothe, 32, of Westside. Halder’s vehicle spun around on the roadway in the northbound lane and went into the east ditch. Both drivers reported no injuries. The semi-trailer sustained considerable damage, estimated at $15,000, to the trailer frame and had to be removed by a private tow. Halder’s vehicle sustained damage estimated at $5,000 to the left front and front and was also removed by private tow. Both drivers were asked repeatedly if they needed medical attention and both stated that they did not. The accident report from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says that Halder’s license is under suspension for medical reasons. Halder was cited for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked and driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway.
June 17, 2:30 p.m.: Michael Ray Murray, 50, of Gillette, Wyoming, was driving a blue 2020 Kenworth semi tractor-trailer and was entering Highway 59 southbound from Highway 39. The load on the trailer, a John Deere S670 combine, shifted to the right and came loose from the trailer. Gasoline and transmission fluid spilled onto the roadway from the combine. Murray said that there were dips in the road surface, causing the load to shift. Members of the Denison Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene to address the spill. Motor Vehicle Enforcement Officer Nick Bauerly was summoned to the scene and is to complete a supplemental report. Damage to the combine, owned by Pape Machinery Inc., of Salem, Oregon, was estimated at $1,500. The incident caused deep gouges in the highway surface. No damage was done to the semi and trailer. Murray was cited for spilling loads on highway. No one was injured in the incident.
June 19, 6:54 a.m.: Jose Luis Vargas Saldana, 69, of Denison, was backing a white 2000 GMC Sierra pickup from his driveway at 1924 Broadway when his pickup struck the passenger side of a silver 2007 Chevrolet Malibu being driven west on the street by Donna Mae Walker, 89, of Denison. Saldana fled the scene and was later located at McDonalds. He was cited for leaving the scene of an accident, property damage only. His pickup received $1,000 damage to the rear driver side corner. Walker’s vehicle received $2,500 damage to the middle passenger side.
June 20, 9:07 p.m.: Sandra K. James, 60, of Omaha, Nebraska, reported a car versus deer accident on Highway 30 east of the Andersons Denison Ethanol plant. She was driving a red 2020 Chevrolet Equinox west on Highway 30 when a deer entered the roadway. Her vehicle received an estimated $5,000 damage when it struck the deer. James was not injured.
Miscellaneous
June 17, 5:36 p.m.: Lance Bromert reported a teen walking on the side of the road at M16 and X Avenue.
June 18, 5:49 a.m.: A caller reported a car in the ditch on Highway 39 North of Kiron.
June 18, 7:38 p.m.: Amber Mustard reported a reckless driver on Highway 141 just into Charter Oak.
June 18, 11:28 p.m.: Amber Johnson reported hearing possible fireworks or a gunshot coming from an address on Penn Street in Deloit. The investigating officer spoke to two individuals who said they both heard the noise as well but deny that it came from their apartment.
June 19, 8:52 a.m.: Pam Hall reported two people walking with backpacks at R Avenue and 340th Street, Manilla.
June 19, 3:46 p.m.: A caller reported a reckless driver westbound on Highway 30 from Vail.
June 19, 10:34 p.m.: A caller reported a male walking on Highway 30 west of Dow City headed in the direction of Dunlap. The investigating officer found the male walking; the individual refused the offer of a ride.
June 20, 9:38 p.m.: Tina Bailey reported a vehicle doing donuts in the middle of the road at Yellow Smoke Road and M Avenue east of Denison. The investigating officer arrived in the area and spoke with a witness. The witness stated the vehicle traveled east at a high rate of speed. The officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
K9 deployments
June 19, 8:55 p.m.: A K9 deployment was reported on Highway 30 east of 360th Street, Vail.
June 19, 11:24 p.m.: A K9 deployment was reported on U Avenue, Dow City.
June 21, 2:35 a.m.: A K9 deployment was reported at Highway 30 and Boyer Street, Dow City.