Police Beat 6-22-2021

June 19, 8:07 p.m.: David Myers reported that a torch outfit and a blade sharpener were stolen from an address on Highway 39, Denison. He reported a male with black hair and facial hair drove off in a white pickup of unknown make and model without paying for the merchandise. The direction of travel is unknown and the plate number is unknown. The estimated value of the property taken is roughly $500.

June 17, 8:10 a.m.: Patricia Marie Halder, 41, of Fort Dodge, was driving a bronze 2006 Chevrolet Impala south on Highway 39 near Kiron. She reported that her dog jumped into her lap, causing her to cross over the centerline into the northbound lane onto the east shoulder where she lost control of her vehicle. Holder then swerved back into the northbound lane and struck a semi-trailer in the front dual tires. The red 2019 Kenworth tractor with a trailer was being driven in the southbound lane by Jonathan James Grothe, 32, of Westside. Halder’s vehicle spun around on the roadway in the northbound lane and went into the east ditch. Both drivers reported no injuries. The semi-trailer sustained considerable damage, estimated at $15,000, to the trailer frame and had to be removed by a private tow. Halder’s vehicle sustained damage estimated at $5,000 to the left front and front and was also removed by private tow. Both drivers were asked repeatedly if they needed medical attention and both stated that they did not. The accident report from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says that Halder’s license is under suspension for medical reasons. Halder was cited for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked and driving on the wrong side of a two-way highway.