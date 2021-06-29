Police Beat 6-29-2021

Accident
June 27, 9:46 p.m.: Donald Schaffer, 25, reported a car versus deer accident at E16 and 350th Street, Boyer involving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala.
Miscellaneous
June 26, 12:32 p.m.: A caller reported an unoccupied white SUV parked on the K Avenue bridge/Deloit Boulevard.
June 26, 8:56 p.m.: A caller reported a vehicle in the ditch at Highway 141 and K Avenue, Charter Oak. No one was in the vehicle and the lights were still on. The Chevrolet Impala was towed by Waderich’s.
June 27, 4:09 a.m.: Maci Segebart reported that she and Marissa Bruck got a vehicle stuck in the 1900 block of F Avenue, Schleswig. The officer gave them a ride to E15/L51 where they met Dylan Hansen.
June 27, 2:59 p.m.: Howard Henningsen reported a vehicle on a Level B road, near 2602 H Avenue, Denison, with a flat tire and no one around it. The incident report says the owner showed up and the vehicle was towed.
June 27, 6:18 p.m.: A caller reported that a pickup hit a mailbox and went through the corn field at 1358 Obanion Road, Dunlap, causing property damage. Jim Heffernan reported the vehicle came up to his house; the male driver threatened him then left. The male drove through the corn field and hit his mailbox at the end of the driveway. The vehicle was later found rolled over at the intersection of Nelson Hollow and Tabor Avenue. The vehicle was towed to Waderich’s.
June 27, 7:58 p.m.: A caller reported sheep running loose in the parking lot at the Schleswig school. The sheep were located and taken back home. The sheriff’s office contacted Trey Kline and Justin Andresen, owners of the sheep.
June 26, 7:37 a.m.: A caller reported a couple hitchhiking on Cory Avenue just about to Highway 39, and thought someone should check on them. The officer was unable to locate them but at 10:16 a.m. received information that the couple was in Kiron and was heading to check on them. It was found that they were supposedly pickup up and headed back to Sac County.