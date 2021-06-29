Police Beat 6-29-2021

Accident

June 27, 9:46 p.m.: Donald Schaffer, 25, reported a car versus deer accident at E16 and 350th Street, Boyer involving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala.

Miscellaneous

June 26, 12:32 p.m.: A caller reported an unoccupied white SUV parked on the K Avenue bridge/Deloit Boulevard.

June 26, 8:56 p.m.: A caller reported a vehicle in the ditch at Highway 141 and K Avenue, Charter Oak. No one was in the vehicle and the lights were still on. The Chevrolet Impala was towed by Waderich’s.

June 27, 4:09 a.m.: Maci Segebart reported that she and Marissa Bruck got a vehicle stuck in the 1900 block of F Avenue, Schleswig. The officer gave them a ride to E15/L51 where they met Dylan Hansen.

June 27, 2:59 p.m.: Howard Henningsen reported a vehicle on a Level B road, near 2602 H Avenue, Denison, with a flat tire and no one around it. The incident report says the owner showed up and the vehicle was towed.