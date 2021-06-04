Police Beat 6-4-2021

May 29, 9:43 a.m.: James Luther Porter, 52, of Ida Grove, was backing a red 2005 Silverado pickup from the first parking stall east of the cart corral in row No. 2 in the Walmart parking lot. Felix Martinez Corona, 45, of Denison, was backing a white 2005 Lexus from an opposing parking stall. Porter’s pickup struck the right rear door of Martinez Corona’s Lexus. The pickup received $100 damage to the rear driver side corner. The Lexus received $1,000 damage. No one was injured. The accident report noted that the Lexus was a recent purchase, did not have license plates and was past the 30-day registration date.

May 30, 2:41 a.m.: David Jesus Ayala, 18, of Carroll, was driving a silver 2014 Dodge Charger east on Highway 30. The vehicle left the roadway to the left and traveled in the north ditch until it struck a culvert. The front air bags deployed. The investigating deputy approached the vehicle and did not observe a driver. A short while later the deputy observed a subject laying in the middle of the lane and the Crawford County Ambulance was dispatched. Ayala was transported by the Crawford County Ambulance to Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison where he was treated for injuries. The investigating deputy said that Ayala smelled of an alcoholic beverage and had an empty container in the vehicle. Ayala was charged with failure to maintain control, driving while suspended and possession of alcohol – under age. The vehicle, owned by Michael Lynn Heard, of Carroll, received $15,000 damage and was towed by Waderich Towing.