Police Beat 6-8-2021

Arrests and citations
June 2: Mario Antonio Rivas Cruz, 52, was accused of burglary 2nd degree, a class C felony. The time range of the theft was listed as 12 p.m. on April 4 to 11:50 p.m. on April 5. The alleged theft was of children’s Social Security cards and an El Salvador ID. He is to appear in court at 9 a.m. on June 11.
June 3, 9:30 a.m.: Fernando Rigoberto Salinas Alberto, 27, of Denison, was arrested for violation of a no-contact order. The violation took place at a residence on 4th Avenue North in Denison.
June 3, 6:14 p.m.: Josh Rosburg was arrested on a Palo Alto County warrant for probation violation. The arrest took place on Spruce Street in Charter Oak.
June 3, 10:02 p.m.: A 2013 Lincoln Navigator was towed from 4th Street and Oak Street in Charter Oak for not having a registration. The vehicle was driven by Holly Marie Olsen, 35, was charged for operation without a registration card or plate.
June 5, 8:49 a.m.: Robert Andrew Boll, 46, of Dow City, was arrested for driving while suspended. The location of the offense was on Highway 30 in Denison.
June 5, 8:42 p.m.: Argeniss Noe Villa Vargas, 25, Denison, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance – marijuana-1st offense. The location of the offense was on 13th Avenue South in Denison. Seized were 10 grams of marijuana and two black marijuana containers with residue.
June 6, 2:09 a.m.: Johnatan Alcides Moran, 18, of Denison, was arrested for operating while intoxicated-1st offense. The location of the offense was on City View Drive in Denison.
June 6, 6:49 p.m.: Emmanuel Laboy Figueroa, 39, of Denison, was arrested for operation while intoxicated. He was also cited for driving without a driver’s license. The location of the offense was 1st Avenue South and South 5th Street in Denison.
June 6, 9:47 p.m. William Matthew Lee Soll, 41, of Dow City, was arrested for driving while suspended. The location of the offense was on South 11th Street in Denison.
June 6, 11:59 p.m.: Amber Lynn Dobbs, 32, of Vail, was arrested for driving while barred. The location of the offense was on South 17th Street in Denison.
Accidents
May 31, 5:10 p.m.: Shani Leigh Bonner, 41, of Denison, was driving a black 2012 Ford Flex east on 2nd Avenue South in Denison, coming off a stop sign at South 14th Street. Francisco Salvador Gomez, 35, of Denison, was driving a black 2004 GMC Yukon south on South 14th Street at the same time. He entered the intersection and his vehicle struck Bonner’s vehicle. No one was injured. Bonner’s vehicle received $3,000 damage to the front driver side corner. Gomez’s vehicle received $5,000 damage to the front middle. Bonner was cited for failure to obey a stop sign. Gomez was cited for violation of conditions of restricted license.
June 4: Judith Earlene Miller, of Denison, informed the Denison Police Department that sometime between 8:30 p.m. on June 3 and 8:30 a.m. on June 4, the retaining wall at her property was knocked over and she believed it was done by a vehicle belonging to a neighbor that had been parked in her driveway in the past. The owner of the vehicle, Joel Antonio Guzman, 18, of Denison, said he realized that he made contact with the retaining wall but was not aware that damage had been done. He said he would contact the owner about the damaged property. The retaining wall received $500 damage and the vehicle, a bronze 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, received $750 to the front driver side corner.
June 6, 4:07 p.m.: A silver 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was being refueled at Pronto on Highway 30 in Denison when a gray four-door newer sedan backed from a parking stall and made contact with the left side of the motorcycle, knocking it over and on top of the owner. The motorcycle owner said the vehicle left the scene, that a Hispanic male was driving the vehicle and that a star symbol was hanging from the rear view mirror. The motorcycle owner also said that eye contact was made with the driver of the sedan after the motorcycle had been knocked over. The motorcycle received $1,000 damage.
Miscellaneous
June 3, 4:50 p.m.: A caller reported a possible spotting of a mountain lion at Country View Trailer Park near Denison. The investigating deputy spoke with someone from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and was told they are not endangered.
June 3, 8:22 p.m.: A caller reported seeing a small white SUV pull into an abandoned farm place along Highway 59 near Denison. The caller was not sure if the vehicle left but said it was acting suspicious.
June 5, 9:34 a.m.: A caller reported issues with a temporary stop light on Highway 39 north of Denison.
June 6, 5 p.m.: Austin McMinemee called in a report about an injured dog between 300th Street and 310th Street.
June 6, 9:52 p.m.: Triston Coenen reported a red Chevrolet pulling a boat and trailer that had no tail lights. The investigating officer checked U Avenue and Highway 59 but was unable to locate the vehicle.