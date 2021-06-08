Police Beat 6-8-2021

June 4: Judith Earlene Miller, of Denison, informed the Denison Police Department that sometime between 8:30 p.m. on June 3 and 8:30 a.m. on June 4, the retaining wall at her property was knocked over and she believed it was done by a vehicle belonging to a neighbor that had been parked in her driveway in the past. The owner of the vehicle, Joel Antonio Guzman, 18, of Denison, said he realized that he made contact with the retaining wall but was not aware that damage had been done. He said he would contact the owner about the damaged property. The retaining wall received $500 damage and the vehicle, a bronze 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, received $750 to the front driver side corner.

June 6, 4:07 p.m.: A silver 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was being refueled at Pronto on Highway 30 in Denison when a gray four-door newer sedan backed from a parking stall and made contact with the left side of the motorcycle, knocking it over and on top of the owner. The motorcycle owner said the vehicle left the scene, that a Hispanic male was driving the vehicle and that a star symbol was hanging from the rear view mirror. The motorcycle owner also said that eye contact was made with the driver of the sedan after the motorcycle had been knocked over. The motorcycle received $1,000 damage.

