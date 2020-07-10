Police Beat 7-10-2020

Theft
At 8:27 p.m. on July 7, a Schleswig resident reported stolen property from a business at 104 Willow Road. The address is for Samha Foods, Co., LLC.
Arrest
On July 8, Jeremiah James Hunt, 28, of Denison, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Accident
At 5:20 p.m. on July 8, Maria Flores reported damage from a hit-and-run accident to her car. She reported that she was on the east side of Yellow Smoke Park and parked her vehicle and noticed damage to the front passenger side area when she returned. She said the incident occurred on July 7 and that she noticed the damage at around 9 p.m. White paint had been transferred to her vehicle. It is unknown who ran into her vehicle.