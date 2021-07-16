Police Beat 7-16-2021

Arrests
July 11: Tyson Patrick Campbell, 49, of Denison, was arrested on multiple charges – seven counts of assault on persons in certain occupations-intent of injury, class D felonies; assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor; interference with official acts inflicts bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor; and two counts of interference with official acts-bodily injury, serious misdemeanors. A preliminary hearing was set for 11 a.m. on July 23; $5,000 cash bail was posted on July 12.
July 12: Raul Octavio Ramirez Flores, 54, of Sioux City, was arrested on a warrant. The location of the arrest was a residence on Highway 30 in Denison. The original charge was domestic abuse assault-injury or mental illness-1st offense, a serious misdemeanor.
July 14: Bol Thouc Youl Mok, 45, of Denison, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor. The location of the offense was on North 10th Street in Denison.
July 14: Eraise Ramirez De La Fuente, 33, of Denison, was arrested for domestic abuse assault-1st offense, a simple misdemeanor. The location of the offense was a residence on 1st Avenue North in Denison. He was also charged with possession of a fictitious license, ID card or form, a serious misdemeanor.
Accidents
July 14: A collision Wednesday morning on Highway 30 between Westside and Vail sent two men to the hospital. The Iowa State Patrol said that Wyant Lee Unruh, 36, of Carroll, was driving a silver 2016 Nissan Rogue west in the eastbound double passing lanes of Highway 30 and had just finished passing westbound traffic. Luke Matthew Crampton, 30, of Vail, was driving a white 2000 Toyota Camry east in the left lane of Highway 30. Unruh saw the Crampton vehicle and attempted to prevent a crash by steering to the south, but the two vehicles made contact, front passenger side to front passenger side. Unruh’s vehicle came to rest facing east in the south ditch and Crampton’s vehicle came to rest facing west in the left eastbound lane of Highway 30. Both drivers were using their shoulder and lap belts. Both received suspected minor (non-incapacitating) injuries and were transported by Westside EMS to Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison. The accident report said airbags in both vehicles were deployed and that Unruh had to be extricated by mechanical means. Both vehicles were considered totaled with $8,500 damage estimated to Unruh’s Nissan and $4,000 damage estimated to Crampton’s Camry. The accident occurred at 5:59 a.m. The location of the accident was about 630 feet east of the intersection of Highway 30 and 370th Street, which is east of the bridges crossing the Boyer River and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.
July 14, 3:46 p.m.: Melvin Henry Kenkel, 81, of Denison, was driving a silver 2015 Chevrolet Equinox east in the right lane of Highway 30 and was approaching the intersection with Main Street in Denison. Douglas Eugene Batz, 62, of Lytton, was driving a tan 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup and was stopped at the same intersection for a red traffic light. Kenkel failed to stop and his vehicle struck the rear of Batz’s vehicle. No one was injured. Kenkel was cited for failure to maintain control. Batz’s vehicle received $3,500 damage and Kenkel’s vehicle received $6,000 damage.
Thefts, lost items
July 13, 11:19 a.m.: Paula Cross reported a lost or stolen wallet. The location where it was lost or stolen was unknown.
July 13, 6:05 p.m.: Diane Bremser reported that sometime between 11 and 12 the morning of July 13, someone entered her residence in Dow City and took items from her pocketbook. Her driver’s license along with credit cards from QVD and Target and her health insurance card and a picture were taken. She was advised by the sheriff’s office to call the credit card companies to cancel the cards and to go to the courthouse to get a new license. There are no suspects. There was no forced entry due to the residence being unlocked.
Vandalism
July 13, 12:25 p.m.: Bob Andreasen reported vandalism to a bean field at Hickory and 6th Street, east of Schleswig. On Saturday night, July 10, an unknown subject ran his dune buggy into the bean field and ran over approximately 1,000 feet of beans. The field is being farms by Chris Knudson. The dollar amount damage to the bean crop was unknown.
Miscellaneous
July 13, 9:45 p.m.: A caller reported a black truck with a headlight out, pulling a wagon with no lights, traveling on Highway 30 east of 360th Street near Vail. The sheriff’s office located the vehicle on Highway 30 east of 360th Street. The driver was advised of the equipment violation and was told to use hazard lights until he got to Denison to get the lights repaired.