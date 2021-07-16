Police Beat 7-16-2021

July 14: A collision Wednesday morning on Highway 30 between Westside and Vail sent two men to the hospital. The Iowa State Patrol said that Wyant Lee Unruh, 36, of Carroll, was driving a silver 2016 Nissan Rogue west in the eastbound double passing lanes of Highway 30 and had just finished passing westbound traffic. Luke Matthew Crampton, 30, of Vail, was driving a white 2000 Toyota Camry east in the left lane of Highway 30. Unruh saw the Crampton vehicle and attempted to prevent a crash by steering to the south, but the two vehicles made contact, front passenger side to front passenger side. Unruh’s vehicle came to rest facing east in the south ditch and Crampton’s vehicle came to rest facing west in the left eastbound lane of Highway 30. Both drivers were using their shoulder and lap belts. Both received suspected minor (non-incapacitating) injuries and were transported by Westside EMS to Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison. The accident report said airbags in both vehicles were deployed and that Unruh had to be extricated by mechanical means. Both vehicles were considered totaled with $8,500 damage estimated to Unruh’s Nissan and $4,000 damage estimated to Crampton’s Camry. The accident occurred at 5:59 a.m. The location of the accident was about 630 feet east of the intersection of Highway 30 and 370th Street, which is east of the bridges crossing the Boyer River and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.