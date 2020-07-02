Police Beat 7-2-2020

Arrests
At 1:05 p.m. on June 29, Ashley Irene Reis, 33, of Denison, was arrested for domestic abuse assault, 1st offense, a simple misdemeanor.
At 11:31 p.m. on June 30, Luis Gerardo Renteria Ledesma, 24, of Denison, was arrested and charged with OWI, 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor. Court records show that he was also charged for not having a valid driver’s license.
Thefts from vehicles
On June 30, a vehicle on 19th Avenue South in Denison was broken into. Jehu Otoniel Requeno Nolasco, of Denison, reported the theft of his driver’s license, credit cards and debit cards.
On June 30, Angel Escalante’s vehicle was broken into at his home on South 11th Street in Denison. Stolen were citizenship papers and a passport application.
Accidents
A vehicle and pedestrian accident occurred in the parking lot at Walmart in Denison at 4:20 p.m. on June 30. Leisha Fae Kragel, 60, of Schleswig, was driving a silver 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee and was pulling out of the parking lot when a pedestrian, Abraham Mapio Akec, 41, of West Des Moines, was crossing the road. Kragel did not see the pedestrian and slowly moved forward. Akec stated that she yelled and pushed on the vehicle, with her arm stopping it. Akec claimed feeling pain in her shoulder from stopping the vehicle with her arm. She was checked by EMS, which stated they didn’t see anything abnormal but in order to be sure, Akec would have to go to the hospital to get x-rays. Akec proceeded to the hospital on her own to get checked out.
An accident occurred on North 15th Street near the intersection with 5th Avenue North in Denison at 5:03 p.m. on June 30. Michael Dale Brungardt, 44, of Denison, was driving a white 2020 Ford F250 pickup north on North 15th Street, was distracted by children running around the area and did not see a trailer that was legally parked on the street. Brungardt’s pickup hit the trailer in the rear, causing $800 damage to the rear door. The pickup received $300 damage.
At 4:15 a.m. on July 1, Spencer Green reported that he put his car in the ditch five to six miles north of Dow City and asked a deputy to give him a ride back to Dow City.