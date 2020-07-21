Police Beat 7-21-2020

Arrests
At 12:50 p.m. on July 13, Randy Kragel reported the theft of a 4-wheeler from Neil Kragel’s residence on Highway 59. At 3:13 p.m. on the same day, James Namanny and John Namanny were arrested for theft in the 2nd degree, a Class D felony, at a residence on Grove Street in Kiron. They were transported to the Crawford County Jail and released on their own recognizance. A preliminary hearing was set for 11 a.m. on July 31. At 8:18 a.m. on July 14, after a drug investigation at the same residence in Kiron, James Namanny was arrested for possession of methamphetamine – 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor, was transported to the Crawford County Jail and released on his own recognizance. A preliminary hearing was set for 11 a.m. on August 4. The incident report list results from the search warrant from the original search warrant with the stolen ATV.
At 9:29 p.m. on July 16, Elijah Ashworth was arrested for driving while suspended. The traffic stop took place at Oak Street and Railroad Street in Ricketts.
At 6:12 p.m. on July 19, Tyler Lee Corbin, 23, of Ida Grove, was arrested for 5th degree theft for shoplifting at Walmart in Denison. Stolen was $147.50 worth of groceries.
Accidents
An accident occurred at the intersection of the junction of Highway 30 (4th Avenue South) and Highway 59 in Denison at 2:08 p.m. on July 15. Marty John Slater, 56, of Denison, was driving an orange 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix south on Highway 59 and was crossing over to go east on Highway 30 (4th Avenue South). George Martin Brandt, 68, of Ricketts, was driving a white 2012 Kenworth semi with a trailer west on Highway 30 and was crossing over to go south on Highway 59 at the same intersection. The accident report says some dispute exists about who had the right of way. Both drivers claim to have been at the intersection first. Brandt reported a witness to the accident, which was a person driving a semi behind him. The witness, when contacted by phone, confirmed that he was following Brandt’s semi and trailer into the intersection and said he could see Slater’s Grand Prix approaching from the north. He added that his attention was drawn to the Grand Prix because of its orange color and said that Brandt and he were at the intersection prior to Slater. The witness said he saw Brandt’s semi enter the intersection and then saw the brake lights on Brandt’s trailer and the Grand Prix bouncing off the semi. Brandt’s semi received $1,500 damage to the front driver’s side corner and Slater’s Grand Prix received $1,500 damage to the rear driver’s side. Both vehicles were driven away. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
A van and a pickup collided on Highway 30 (4th Avenue South) in Denison near the Dairy Queen driveway at 1:22 p.m. on July 16. Terri Raye Hetrick, 34, of Dunlap, was driving a blue 2007 Chrysler Town & Country van and was entering Highway 30 from the Dairy Queen driveway, intending to turn left to go west. Joshua Lee Harms, 39, of Denison, was driving a tan 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup in the right eastbound lane of Highway 30. He swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid a collision. Hetrick’s van struck Harms’s pickup on the right side. A measurement of the pickup’s skid marks indicated that Harms was braking prior to the impact. The impact abruptly pushed the pickup in a northerly direction over the center line of the highway. The pickup received $3,000 damage to the middle passenger side and was driven away. The van received $4,000 damage to the front passenger side corner and could also be driven away. Hetrick was cited for failing to yield the right of away upon entering a through highway. No injuries were reported.
At 5:33 p.m. on July 17, Lajune Lauer reported a deer versus car accident on Highway 30 four miles west of Vail.
At 11:35 p.m. on July 18, Tabitha Kuhel, of Schleswig, reported hitting a deer with her car on Highway 59 just outside of Schleswig. As she had left the scene of the accident, the sheriff’s office could not do an investigation.
Miscellaneous
At 7 p.m. on July 17, the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a report of people by the beach at Yellow Smoke Park drinking with kids. The investigating officer from the sheriff’s department advised the subjects that they could not drink and asked them to leave the park. The subjects complied.
At 9:10 a.m. on July 18, a smaller white and tan dog was found along Highway 59 between Denison and Schleswig. The dog was dropped off at the pound.