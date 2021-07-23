Police Beat 7-23-2021

Arrests and citations

July 19: Jose Armando Cardona, 23, of Denison, was arrested for assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint filed in district court, on July 5, between 1 and 1:15 p.m., Cardona displayed and pointed a firearm at the victim. The firearm was a black semi-automatic handgun. The incident occurred at an address on Sunset Drive in Denison. A preliminary hearing was set for 10 a.m. on August 6. Cardona was released without bond. A no-contact order was filed.

July 21, 5:31 a.m.: Wayne Johnson, 38, was charged with driving while barred. The location of the offense was Highway 141 and 160th Street, Charter Oak.

Theft

July 19: Bill Blank reported that sometime within the last week someone had stolen a distributor cap and wires off a 1965 Farmall 460 tractor parked at Blunk Agri Sales in Kiron. The approximate cost to replace what was stolen is $500.

Accidents

July 19, 3:03 p.m.: Jessica Denise Gonzales, 40, of Denison, was backing a maroon 2017 pickup from a parking space on the east side of Eventide Nursing Home in Denison and failed to see a tree stump. When she started to move forward, her vehicle struck the tree stump, causing $2,500 damage to the front driver side.