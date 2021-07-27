Police Beat 7-27-2021

July 23: Caroline Michelle Wishon, 28, of Dow City, was arrested for domestic abuse assault – injury or mental illness – 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor. According to the criminal complaint filed in district court, at 1:20 p.m. on July 23, a no-contact order was filed on behalf of Wishon’s live-in boyfriend. The investigating officer contacted the boyfriend who stated that Wishon was supposed to leave the residence and had not, was tearing up the inside of the house and yelling at him and his daughter. The officer reported he could hear Wishon yelling in the background. While en route to the residence, the officer was advised by radio that Wishon now had a knife and was cutting up property inside the house. A brief period after that the officer was advised that Wishon had left in her vehicle with her two minor children. When the officer pulled into the drive, Wishon and her vehicle were there and she came running up to the officer’s vehicle. The victim (the boyfriend) was standing on the porch with blood coming from his nose. The victim stated that Wishon left and then came back trying to get back into the house. The victim, whose minor daughter was inside the house, said he stood in the doorway to keep Wishon from entering and reported that Wishon hit him in the nose, possibly fracturing it and cutting his lip. That is the point at which the investigating officer arrived and when Wishon came running to his car. She stated that she was assaulted the night before by the victim. The officer observed a cut on her shin with stitches already in it. The officer asked Wishon if she had reported this and she said she had not. In questioning both the victim and his daughter, they denied that incident. The victim’s assault was witnessed by his daughter and the officer said the injuries were consisted with being struck in the nose and mouth by a hand. Wishon was released on $500 bail posted on July 24 and was ordered to appear in court at 11 a.m. on August 3.