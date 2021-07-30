Police Beat 7-30-2021

July 22, 12:03 p.m.: Dustin Joseph Muell, 29, of Panama, was driving a 2013 Peterbilt semi east on Highway 30. Muell believes that a gray 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, being driven by Kora Corinne Obrecht, 16, of Arcadia, advanced too far past the yield sign on the 7th Street and Highway 30 intersection, which is what he said caused the incident to occur. Muell said he recalled seeing the dark colored Dodge Ram at the intersection but said he did not feel any impact with the vehicle. Muell admitted to taking a wide right turn from Highway 59 to Highway 30 to avoid the curb. He claimed to have stayed in the right lane until the last stoplight intersection on the east side of Denison. Obrecht claims she was traveling east on Highway 30 and mentioned she may have been in Muell’s blind spot when she initiated the lane change. Obrecht said she believes Muell did not notice the impact of his semi trailer with her vehicle. The Dodge pickup had a destroyed passenger side mirror and no other damage. Damage to the pickup was estimated at $250. The semi trailer was not damaged.