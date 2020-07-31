Police Beat 7-31-2020

Arrests
At 12:39 a.m. on July 28, Sergio Anthony Hernandez-Cerna, 23, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.
At 4:14 p.m. on July 28, Citlaly Sanchez, 19, of Schuyler, Nebraska, was cited and released for the possession of a controlled substance – marijuana, 1st offense; the charge is a serious misdemeanor.
Accidents
At 5:39 p.m. on July 27, Nick Wilson reported a car versus deer accident on Highway 59 five to six miles north of Denison. No further information was available at press time.
A lane change resulted in an accident at 9:54 a.m. on July 28 on Highway 30 in Denison. Joseph Le Fickenscher, 15, of Axtell, Nebraska, was driving a black 2012 Ford F150 pickup, and James Leo Langenfeld, 75, of Dow City, was driving a white 1991 International 900 Series truck. Both were traveling north on Highway 30 with Fickenscher in the right lane and Langenfeld in the left lane. Langenfeld was overtaking the Fickenscher pickup when Fickenscher initiated an abrupt lane change, striking Langenfeld’s truck. Fickenscher and his father admitted to the abrupt lane change in order to make a left turn. Fickenscher was cited for an improper use of lane. The pickup he was driving received $5,000 damage to the rear driver’s side. Langenfeld’s truck received $5,000 damage to the front middle. No one was injured.
At 11 a.m. on July 28, Todd Steinkamp reported a property damage accident at 370th Street and B Avenue. No further information was available at press time.
At 7:47 a.m. on July 29, Barb Block reported a property-damage accident at 260th Street and U Avenue near Denison. No further details were available at press time.
Failing to yield resulted in a two-vehicle accident at 7:06 p.m. on July 29, at 1st Avenue South and 12th Street in Denison. Rodrigo James, 33, of Denison, was driving a blue 2013 Volkswagen Passat west on 1st Avenue South and was at the stop sign at the intersection with South 12th Street. James said he did not see any vehicles coming so he started into the intersection, and his vehicle struck a black 2011 Buick Enclave being driven south on South 12th Street by Liseth Acevedo Miranda, 33, of Denison. The impact caused Acevedo Miranda’s vehicle to spin onto the sidewalk. James was cited for failing to yield to the vehicle on the right and for failing to maintain or use safety belts. Acevedo Miranda was cited for failing to have a valid license or permit to operate a motor vehicle. No one was injured. Acevedo Miranda’s vehicle received $2,500 damage to the middle driver’s side. James’s vehicle received $8,000 damage to the front middle.
Miscellaneous
At 9:40 p.m. on July 29, the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a report of a vehicle with the driver’s window down and the passenger door standing open, with no one around and no plates on the vehicle. The location was one-eighth mile from Highway 141 on the pavement road by Aspinwall.
At 1:33 a.m. on July 30, the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a report of a semi and trailer facing west on the side of Highway 30. A deputy conducted a welfare check and was informed the semi driver was waiting 30 minutes until his clock started over so he could drive again.