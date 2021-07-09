Police Beat 7-9-2021

Arrests
July 2, 6 p.m.: Christian James Stephens, 18, of Arion, was arrested for possession of marijuana. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and with minor in possession of alcohol. The location of the offense was on 3rd Avenue South in Denison.
July 3, 1:27 a.m.: Mason Allen Fishback, 20, of Manning, was arrested for driving under suspension. The location of the offense was on North 16th Street in Denison.
July 3, 8:22 p.m.: Tamra Downs, of Carroll, was stopped on Highway 30 just west of Westside and was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 4, 1:55 a.m.: Carlos Manfredo Ortega, 32, of Denison, was arrested and charged with OWI-1st offense. The location of the offense was on Broadway in Denison.
July 4, 10 p.m.: Hannah Blunk was arrested for OWI-1st offense and failure to obey a stop sign. The traffic stop occurred on 6th Avenue and 6th Street in Manilla.
July 5, 2:52 a.m.: Dermin H. Marroquin Noriega, 29, of Harlan, was arrested and charged with OWI-1st offense. The location of the offense was on Ridge Road in Denison.
July 7, 8:43 p.m.: Courtney Lynne Loew, 32, of Dunlap, was arrested for driving while license denied or revoked. The location of the offense was on Highway 30 in Denison.
Thefts
July 3, 7:30 p.m.: Andrea Martin reported medication missing from her home in Westside. She called again at 7:31 p.m. on July 5 and said she believes that on July 4 someone entered her residence and stole more medication.
July 6, 9:06 p.m.: Terry Kline reported a break in and theft of a Bomgaars sprayer valued at $350 from property on 2nd Street in Schleswig.
Property damage
July 5, 7:20 a.m.: Melissa Ashworth had the rear window broken out of a red 2015 Dodge Durango that was parked off of an alley behind the house at 411 Main Street, Deloit. Almost all of the glass in the window was gone. She believes it happened during the night. Fireworks were going off in town that night from private displays but it is unclear how the window was broken out.
July 5, 7:18 p.m.: Todd Hoagland reported a semi hit the corner of the gas station building in Kiron. Hoagland will get the driver information and turn it into his insurance.
Fireworks complaints
July 2, 11:48 p.m.: A caller reported a fireworks complaint on Milwaukee Street in Arion. The investigating officer spoke with suspects and advised them not to shoot of fireworks near the residence.
July 3, 7:41 p.m.: Laura Point called in a fireworks complaint on 6th Avenue in Manilla.
July 4, 6:05 a.m.: Terry Kolln called in a fireworks complaint on Railroad Street in Buck Grove.
July 4, 6:16 p.m.: A caller called in a fireworks complaint on Clover Street in Kiron. Minors were shooting bottle rockets. The investigating officer spoke with the offender. The offender went to the residence and pickup up the bottle rocks and told the home owner that he was sorry.
July 4, 11:30 p.m.: Earl Nelson and Terry Meadows both called in a fireworks complaint at the high school in Charter Oak.
July 4, 11:46 p.m.: A caller reported a fireworks complaint at the baseball field in Vail.
July 5, 6:43 p.m.: John Kelly reported fireworks debris in the street on Main Street and Deloit Boulevard near the Deloit Fire Station. The report said it appears there may have been two different areas at that location.
July 6, 10:37 p.m.: Rebecca Evans called in a fireworks complaint.
Miscellaneous
July 2, 10:36 p.m.: A K9 deployment was reported on Highway 59 north of U Avenue, Denison.
July 4, 3:20 a.m.: CCMH reported a possible OWI bound on Highway 59 traveling from the hospital to Schleswig.
July 4, 4:38 a.m.: An officer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported intoxicated individuals inside the Chub Pocket in Vail. The officer spoke with the manager about people being in the bar after hours and being intoxicated.
July 4, 5:32 p.m.: Austin Johnston called in a blue Charger or Camero traveling erratically on 5th Avenue and 8th Street in Manilla. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
July 5, 6:23 a.m.: A caller reported a vehicle in the ditch at Donna Reed Road and T Avenue.
July 7, 10:09 a.m.: A caller reported that traffic control was needed for a truck in a ditch on M64 south of F Avenue.
July 7, 1:32 p.m.: A caller reported that an 11-year-old male was walking on Highway 141 between Denison and Charter Oak.
July 7, 4:41 p.m.: A caller reported a drunk driver traveling on Highway 39 at the last bridge before Deloit.
July 7, 5:20 p.m.: A caller reported a small child in a ditch on Highway 30 by Country View Trailer Park. The investigating officer did not find anyone in the ditch.