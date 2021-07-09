Police Beat 7-9-2021

Thefts

July 3, 7:30 p.m.: Andrea Martin reported medication missing from her home in Westside. She called again at 7:31 p.m. on July 5 and said she believes that on July 4 someone entered her residence and stole more medication.

July 6, 9:06 p.m.: Terry Kline reported a break in and theft of a Bomgaars sprayer valued at $350 from property on 2nd Street in Schleswig.

Property damage

July 5, 7:20 a.m.: Melissa Ashworth had the rear window broken out of a red 2015 Dodge Durango that was parked off of an alley behind the house at 411 Main Street, Deloit. Almost all of the glass in the window was gone. She believes it happened during the night. Fireworks were going off in town that night from private displays but it is unclear how the window was broken out.

July 5, 7:18 p.m.: Todd Hoagland reported a semi hit the corner of the gas station building in Kiron. Hoagland will get the driver information and turn it into his insurance.

Fireworks complaints

July 2, 11:48 p.m.: A caller reported a fireworks complaint on Milwaukee Street in Arion. The investigating officer spoke with suspects and advised them not to shoot of fireworks near the residence.