Police Beat 8-10-2021

Accidents
August 4, 3:30 p.m.: Elbert Perez-Garcia, 16, of Denison, was driving a silver 2005 Jeep Liberty east in the left lane of Highway 30. Michael Jarrod Gaul, 20, of Earling, was driving a gold 2005 Ford F250 pickup east in the right lane of Highway 30. Perez-Garcia was approaching the intersection with Main Street; the light was green with a vehicle waiting at the intersection to turn left. Perez-Garcia proceeded to change into the right lane, improperly checking for other vehicles in the lane. His Jeep sideswiped the pickup. Both vehicles turned off into the Burger King parking lot and reported the accident. Gaul’s pickup received $3,500 damage to the front driver side. Perez-Garcia’s Jeep received $2,500 damage to the middle passenger side.
August 5, 9:53 a.m.: County Engineer Paul Assman reported a property damage accident on S Avenue between 340th and 350th streets northeast of Manilla.
Miscellaneous
August 3, 1:57 p.m.: A caller advised that a 14-year-old girl with an infant was riding a 4-wheeler on the bottom road in Deloit. The investigating officer located a boy age 5 or 6 riding a smaller gas-powered 4-wheeler on the street by the post office. He followed the boy home and spoke with three boys and an adult parent about riding 4-wheelers on the street without driver’s licenses and the safety concerns.
August 5, 5:23 p.m.: Mark Malone reported six horses out at 2466 X Avenue south of Buck Grove.
August 6, 7:16 p.m.: A caller reported a black Dodge Ram driving all over the road and at inconsistent speeds in Deloit. The caller provided the license plate number. The vehicle was parked at a residence in Deloit when the investigating officer located the vehicle when he checked the area.
August 6, 11:30 p.m.: A caller reported a fight outside Cheers in Dow City. A third party went out to help calm the situation and took some hits. The investigating officer was unable to locate the parties. The incident report said no one wanted to press charges.
August 7, 12:23 a.m.: A caller reported a silver Jeep was traveling all over the road eastbound on Highway 30 from Dunlap. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
August 7, 2:41 p.m.: Peggy Hobus reported that a black pickup traveling south on Highway 39 between Kiron and Odebolt shot paint balls and hit her truck and boat. No damage was done. The incident report said another vehicle was hit. Sac County also took the report. The sheriff’s office was advised it was a full-sized black truck and that the paint balls were orange. The investigating officer checked the area and didn’t meet any black pickups.
August 7, 8:13 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided a state trooper with an agency assist 5-10 miles west of Denison on Highway 30. A field sobriety test was in process.
August 8, 6:04 a.m.: An employee of Yes Way in Manilla reported being afraid to open up because of a subject standing outside. The employee advised the person had been at the front door and back door and was walking around the shed at the time of the report.
August 8, 5:01 p.m.: The Air Force Rescue Coordination Center called in a report that a helicopter, possibly crop dusting, had activated its emergency locator transmitter. The location given was 310th Street and O Avenue east of Denison. The investigating officer was unable to locate the helicopter.
August 8, 7:01 p.m.: A caller asked for a welfare check on a female in a black Mini Cooper with the driver side window broken out. The vehicle was at the Vail Cemetery. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
August 8, 9:50 p.m.: A caller reported that a subject that lives at another lot at Country View Mobile Home Park east of Denison was looking in her bedroom windows and acting weird.