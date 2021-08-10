Police Beat 8-10-2021

August 5, 5:23 p.m.: Mark Malone reported six horses out at 2466 X Avenue south of Buck Grove.

August 6, 7:16 p.m.: A caller reported a black Dodge Ram driving all over the road and at inconsistent speeds in Deloit. The caller provided the license plate number. The vehicle was parked at a residence in Deloit when the investigating officer located the vehicle when he checked the area.

August 6, 11:30 p.m.: A caller reported a fight outside Cheers in Dow City. A third party went out to help calm the situation and took some hits. The investigating officer was unable to locate the parties. The incident report said no one wanted to press charges.

August 7, 12:23 a.m.: A caller reported a silver Jeep was traveling all over the road eastbound on Highway 30 from Dunlap. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.

August 7, 2:41 p.m.: Peggy Hobus reported that a black pickup traveling south on Highway 39 between Kiron and Odebolt shot paint balls and hit her truck and boat. No damage was done. The incident report said another vehicle was hit. Sac County also took the report. The sheriff’s office was advised it was a full-sized black truck and that the paint balls were orange. The investigating officer checked the area and didn’t meet any black pickups.