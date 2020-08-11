Police Beat 8-11-2020

Arrests and citations
At 5:30 p.m. on August 5, Jill Ann Pullen, 43, of Charter Oak, was arrested for theft in the 5th degree after removing unpaid merchandise – a bottle of Black Velvet valued at $18.33 – from Fareway Foods.
At 4:49 p.m. on August 6, Anthony Gene Peters, 20, of Denison, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.
At 1:22 a.m. on August 7, Christopher Lee Kirk, 24, of Denison, was arrested for driving while suspended and on an Ida County warrant.
At 2 p.m. on August 9, the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a report of a subject refusing to leave the convenience store in Charter Oak. Melinda Gangsted was arrested for trespass.
At 7:17 p.m. on August 9, Ulysis Lucas Lopez was cited for driving without a license. The incident happened at S Avenue and 240th Street near Denison. The vehicle was towed to the county impound.
Theft
At 7:15 a.m. on August 10, Steve Kesteloot with Midwest Contracting reported the theft of a Honda 22001 generator valued at $1,000. The location of the theft was at Highway 59 and S Avenue south of Denison.
Dog bite
At 6:52 a.m. the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a report of a 9- or 10-year-old boy in Manilla whose right arm received a gash when bitten by a dog.
Accident
A property-only traffic accident occurred in Charter Oak at 8:29 p.m. on August 7. The subjects advised they were going to settle the claim between themselves. The minor damage involved glass broken out of the left door mirror.
Miscellaneous
At 7:37 p.m. on August 7, the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a report of two motorcycles traveling side-by-side westbound near the ethanol plant on Highway 30, with a rope behind held by the passenger of one motorcycle and the driver of the other motorcycle. Law enforcement was unable to locate the motorcycles.
At 11:58 a.m. on August 9, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Denison Police Department with traffic control with a high-centered semi-tractor trailer which had pulled out of Van Wall’s lot and had both lanes on Avenue C blocked.
At 11:39 p.m. on August 9, the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a report of screaming and banging either outside 444 Main Street or from the neighbors. Law enforcement was unable to locate a source for the screaming and banging.