Police Beat 8-14-2020

Arrest
At 9:36 p.m. on August 10, Jaime Castillo Avendano, 50, of Denison, was arrested and charged with OWI, 1st offense. The traffic stop occurred on Highway 30 in Denison.
Accidents
A two-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 30 near the intersection with South 14th Street at 4:26 p.m. on August 11. Candace Kaye Ueding, 51, of Dow City, was driving a silver 2013 Dodge Durango SUV east on Highway 30 and noticed too late that the vehicle in front of her was turning or that the taillights came on, and she was unable to stop in time. The other vehicle, a silver 2001 Toyota RAV4, was being driven east on Highway 30 by Howard L. Medinger, 66, of Omaha, Nebraska. He was intending to turn into the church at the intersection at South 14th Street when Ueding’s veicle ran into the rear of his car. Medinger said he had his turn signal on. Ueding was cited for following too closely. Her vehicle received $2,000 damage to the front middle. Medinger’s vehicle received $4,000 damage to the rear middle.
At 10:45 a.m. on August 12, Fredrerick Charles Anderson, 49, of Ida Grove was backing his vehicle from the second, non-handicapped angle stall in Row No. 3 at the Walmart parking lot. Bonard Henry Christiansen, 91, of Schleswig, was backing from the first, non-handicapped angle stall in Row No. 4. Anderson’s vehicle struck Christiansen’s vehicle in the left, rear quarter panel. Anderson’s silver 2019 Kia Sorento received $400 damage. Christiansen’s green 2003 GMC Sonoma received $1,000 damage.
At 4:34 p.m. on August 12, Camryn Ann Schultz, 17, of Schleswig, was driving a red 2007 Ford 500 west on Avenue C in Denison and was traveling behind a black 2019 Chevrolet pickup driven by Chad Allan Trunkhill, 45, of Dow City. Trunkhill slowed down as the car in front of him was turning. Schultz did not see Trunkhill slow down and struck the rear of his pickup. Trunkhill’s pickup received $500 damage to the rear middle. Schultz’s vehicle received $2,000 damage to the front middle. She was cited for following too closely.
Vandalism
At 10:58 a.m. on August 11, Melissa Ashworth, of Deloit, reported vandalism at 115 Oak Street in Ricketts.
Miscellaneous
At 9:24 p.m. on August 11, Lance Bromert reported that a tenant called him about a drunk male outside a residence on Logan Street in Dow City, yelling at them.
At 2:47 a.m. on August 12, Austin Valentine reported a suspicious vehicle in Kiron.