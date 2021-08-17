Police Beat 8-17-2021

Arrests
August 13, 9:18 p.m.: Ricardo Serrato-Espinoza, 45, of Deloit, was arrested for domestic abuse assault-1st offense. The incident took place at a residence on Maple Street in Deloit.
August 14, 12:17 a.m.: During a traffic stop at Arion Avenue and Kenwood Road north of Dow City, Alicia Martin Dunn, 37, of Anthon, was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited for driving without a license.
August 14, 11:15 p.m.: Jaury Moises Perez Rucu, 23, of Denison, was arrested for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.
August 14, 11:16 p.m.: David Ignacio Garza, 31, of Arion, was arrested for domestic abuse assault-1st offense. The incident took place at a residence on Catherine Street in Arion.
August 15, 12:06 a.m.: Luis Enrique Mendez Jr., 24, of Denison, was arrested on a Council Bluffs warrant. He was stopped by law enforcement at a parking lot on Highway 39 in Denison.
August 15, 12:17 a.m.: Eric Said Turcios, 19, of Denison, was arrested for interference with official acts, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and minor in possession. The location of the offense was at a parking lot on the east side of Highway 39 in Denison.
August 15, 2:34 a.m.: Dona Malith Ring, 42, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was arrested for OWI-1st offense. The location of the offense was on South Main Street in Denison.
August 15, 3:05 p.m.: Caroline Michelle Wishon, 29, of Dow City, was arrested for violating a no-contact order. The location of the offense was at a residence on 1st Avenue South in Denison.
August 15, 4:39 p.m.: A male subject claiming to be Joseph Wach Atem, 38, of Sioux City, arrested for public intoxication in Hy-Vee.
August 15, 5:51 p.m.: Branson Lee Kruse was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.
Thefts
August 13, 12:11 p.m.: Colton Stephens, of Dow City, reported a red push lawn mower stolen on August 6 at the Anything with Wheels parking lot in Denison. Ricky Lee Kroeger, alias Keth Wittmon Jr., 46, of Denison was arrested and charged with theft-5th degree.
August 13: Charles Edward Koch, of Kiron, reported his semi stolen on August 11 at the Ampride parking lot in Denison. The semi was GPS-tracked to 111 West Birth Street in Lawton where it was retrieved by Koch. Aiden Thomas Mackey, of Lawton, was charged with theft-1st degree.
August 14, 3:39 p.m.: Charles Cone reported a gray 2004 Chevrolet Suburban stolen from Arion. At 7:31 p.m. the vehicle was located north of Arion, on R Avenue west of 210th Street. It was completely burned. The owner was notified and the vehicle was taken to Waderich’s.
Vandalism
August 15, 6:54 a.m.: Courtney Plough reported a concrete garbage can smashed at the Charter Oak school and another garbage can found in the middle of the 200 block of Main Street.
Accidents
August 13, 11:26 a.m.: Maria G. Alvarado Alvarado, 38, of Denison, was driving a black 2009 Lincoln Navigator south in the alley of the 1500 block between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North. Jacob Ryan Welper, 25, of Denison, was backing a red 2020 Chevrolet Equinox out of a driveway into the alley when his vehicle struck Alvarado Alvarado’s Lincoln, causing $2,000 damage to the middle driver side. Welper could not see Alvarado Alvarado’s vehicle between of a bush being in the line of sight. His vehicle received $1,500 damage to the rear passenger side corner.
August 13, 12:05 p.m.: Phillip Hunter reported a truck and trailer was hit by a crossing arm at the railroad tracks by the Tyson plant along Highway 30 southwest of Denison.
August 14, 5:44 p.m.: Monona County communications reported that Seth Guzman’s vehicle went into a ditch and into a corn field on Highway 141 between 170th Street and 180th Street.
August 15, 2:04 p.m.: Ulises Edgardo Aguirre Cabrera, 18, of Denison, was backing a black 2010 Dodge Journey to another road inside the D&J Trailer Court when it struck the driver’s side door of a red 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, being driven by Ricardo Penapena Torres, 62, of Denison. Neither driver was cited due to the accident taking place on private property. Torres’s Monte Carlo received $4,000 damage to the middle driver side. Aguirre Cabrera’s Dodge received $500 damage to the rear middle.
August 16, 5:38 a.m.: Angel Magana reported a car versus deer accident at Highway 39 and H Avenue north of Deloit.
K9 deployments
August 14, 12:06 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit assisted the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 2000th Street and Highway 59 south of Defiance.
August 14, 7:18 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported a K9 deployment at Highway 59 and S Avenue south of Denison.
Miscellaneous
August 12, 6:03 p.m.: A propane leak was reported on Birch Street in Schleswig. It was reported that the tank was turned off and that propane was leaking from the line. The Schleswig Fire Department was paged.
August 14, 10:45 a.m.: Beth Stamp reported that people were hacking her Instagram account. She was advised to bring her phone to the sheriff’s office so evidence could be gathered.
August 14, 5:54 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided a motorist assist at Highway 141 and M64.
August 15, 2:29 p.m.: A ditch was reported on fire on Highway 39 three to four miles north of Deloit. The Kiron, Deloit and Denison fire departments were paged.
August 15, 7:05 p.m.: Sharon Hansen reported a male walking, looking hot and tired, on Highway 59 north of Goodrich Loop north of Denison.