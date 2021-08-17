Police Beat 8-17-2021

August 15, 6:54 a.m.: Courtney Plough reported a concrete garbage can smashed at the Charter Oak school and another garbage can found in the middle of the 200 block of Main Street.

Accidents

August 13, 11:26 a.m.: Maria G. Alvarado Alvarado, 38, of Denison, was driving a black 2009 Lincoln Navigator south in the alley of the 1500 block between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North. Jacob Ryan Welper, 25, of Denison, was backing a red 2020 Chevrolet Equinox out of a driveway into the alley when his vehicle struck Alvarado Alvarado’s Lincoln, causing $2,000 damage to the middle driver side. Welper could not see Alvarado Alvarado’s vehicle between of a bush being in the line of sight. His vehicle received $1,500 damage to the rear passenger side corner.

August 13, 12:05 p.m.: Phillip Hunter reported a truck and trailer was hit by a crossing arm at the railroad tracks by the Tyson plant along Highway 30 southwest of Denison.

August 14, 5:44 p.m.: Monona County communications reported that Seth Guzman’s vehicle went into a ditch and into a corn field on Highway 141 between 170th Street and 180th Street.