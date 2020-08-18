Police Beat 8-18-2020

Arrests and citations
At 8:19 p.m. on August 14, Efren Magana Garcia, 19, of Denison,was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.
At 10:34 p.m. on August 15, Jose Cruz Guiterrez Villanueva, 27, of Denison, was arrested and charged with driving while under suspension. The traffic stop was made on Highway 30 in Denison.
On August 16, Michael Joseph Madeira, 18, of Denison, was charged with minor in possession of alcohol and cited for running a stop sign.
At 1:04 a.m. on August 16, Dalton Klein Miller, 24, of Denison, was arrested and charged with OWI-2nd offense.
At 2:40 a.m. on August 16, Kortney Yankey was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.
At 2:40 p.m. on August 16, Luis Fernando Tecum, 18, of Denison, was arrested for driving without a license after traveling the wrong way on Highway 30 in Denison.
Accidents
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 1:57 p.m. on August 13 on 1st Avenue North in Denison. Bernard Joseph Miller, 72, of Denison, and Karla Kay Schneider, 63, of Ida Grove, both turned onto 1st Avenue North from Avenue C, with Miller ahead of Schneider. The street - 1st Avenue North- was blocked due to a semi unloading into the fire station. Miller was speaking with a man outside of his vehicle when he backed into the front of Schneider’s car. Schneider’s red 2019 Ford Fusion received $300 damage to the front middle. Miller’s white 2008 Chrysler Town & Country was not damaged. Miller was cited for unsafe backing on a highway.
A hit-and-run accident was reported at 6:02 p.m. on August 15 at Avenue B and 2nd Avenue North. When the investigating officer arrested, he saw debris from the accident in the intersection. He made contact with Jefferson Gomez Rucu, 20, the owner of the damaged vehicle, who said he saw the accident occur. He said his vehicle was parked in the driveway at 204 Avenue B when it was hit. The vehicle had damaged to the front bumper; the front bumper was not facing the road. The officer asked why the vehicle was facing the wrong way; Gomez Rucu stated he moved his vehicle to check if it still worked. Gomez Rucu said he saw a black diesel truck with black rims and a grill guard hit his vehicle. The truck was headed north on 2nd Avenue North when Gomez Rucu claims his vehicle was hit. The police had no information on the black truck at the time of the report. Gomez Rucu’s vehicle, a silver 2014 Chevorlet Cruze, received $3,000 damage to the front passenger side corner.
On August 16 law enforcement was informed that a red SUV was parked on the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue South that appeared to be damaged. The 2018 Toyota RAV4 had extensive damage to the front end and was parked with drag marks on the pavement leading directly to a utility pole that had extensive damage to it, consistent with being struck by an automobile. Car parts were scattered around the bottom of the utility pole. The owner of the vehicle, Christina Bissen, was contacted. She said she exited the vehicle while parking on 3rd Avenue South and the vehicle started to roll. She also said she tried getting back into the vehicle but was unable to before it struck the pole. The Toyota had $15,000 damage to the front middle and was considered totaled. The utility pole, owned by Denison Municipal Utilities, received $1,500 damage.
Miscellaneous
At 10 p.m. on August 13, Kevin Dewolf, of Arion, reported that someone hit his mailbox. Dewolf called back and advised the person came back, apologized and stated he would pay for the damage.
At 10:32 a.m. on August 15, a report was received of an injured deer on Highway 59 two miles south of U Avenue. Law enforcement was unable to locate the deer.
At 6:22 p.m. on August 16, a report was received of a teenager driving a 4-wheeler on F Avenue east of 320th Street near Vail, making cookies in the road. The driver was located and advised not to ride on the road without a license.
At 6:58 a.m. on August 17, a report was received that tree limbs that fell damaged the Gastav Anderson headstone at the Kiron Cemetery.