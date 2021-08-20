Police Beat 8-20-2021

Accident

August 16, 3:34 p.m.: Ashley Jo Green, 33, of Deloit, was driving a white 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, and Robert Charles Neuhaus, 83, of Denison, was driving a red Ford 150 Supercrew pickup. Both were traveling north on South 20th Street near the South 200 block. Neuhaus slowed down and Green’s pickup hit the rear end of Neuhaus’s pickup. Neuhaus and his passenger, Beverly Ann Neuhaus, reported some back and neck pain but declined medical attention and stated they would have it checked out later. Green was cited for following too close. Green’s pickup received $2,000 damage to the front middle. Neuhaus’s pickup received $7,000 to the rear middle.

Dog bite

August 16, 8:19 a.m.: Crawford County Memorial Hospital reported a victim of a dog bite. Roger Wilson, 71, of Kiron, had been bitten on his left forearm on Sunday afternoon by his own dog.

Miscellaneous

August 17: The Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received two calls relating to a male subject dressed all in black walking on Highway 59. A call at 2:46 a.m. reported the subject walking north in the southbound lane of Highway 59, heading from Denison toward Schleswig. A call at 6:18 a.m. reported the subject walking in the middle of Highway 59 near G Avenue south of Schleswig.