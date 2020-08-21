Police Beat 8-21-2020

Accident
An accident occurred on Broadway in Denison at 8:34 a.m. on August 17. Genevieve Bonita Schurke, 83, of Denison, was driving a blue 1995 Chevrolet Lumina west in the 1300 block of Broadway and was attempting to park in the handicapped space at 1312 Broadway. She admitted to pushing the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the vehicle to go over the curb and a concrete planter, striking a tree with the left, front corner of the vehicle. Schurke’s car received $1,500 damage to the front driver’s side corner. The tree received $100 damage. Schurke was cited for failure to maintain control.
Arrest
At 11:59 a.m. on August 18, Mark Cham was arrested on numerous Crawford County warrants.
Miscellaneous
At 9:38 a.m. on August 19, a report was received about hogs in the road at E16 and 400th Street in Carroll County. The piglets were cleared from the road. The Crawford County deputy returned to his jurisdiction.
At 1:20 p.m. on August 18, Amy Schulte, of Westside, reported losing her driver’s license either in Iowa City or near her home in Westside. The loss occurred around August 8.
At 7:15 a.m. on August 19, a report was received about a person sleeping in a car on the side of the road on Highway 59 north of the six-mile road.