Police Beat 8-25-2020

Arrests and citations
At 1:46 p.m. on August 22, Jessica Ivette Young, 42, of Denison, was cited for criminal mischief in the 5th degree.
On August 23, Sergio Anthony Hernandez-Cerna, 23, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication.
At 4:30 p.m. on August 19, Christina Ahaw Lazaro, 23, of Denison, was arrested for OWI and disorderly conduct for causing a disturbance inside Burger King. The arrest took place in the parking lot.
Accidents
A two-vehicle accident that occurred in front of the Schleswig post office was reported at 8:33 p.m. on August 22. The subjects exchanged information and the driver of the pickup agreed to pay for damages to the driver of the car involved.
At 10:17 p.m. on August 22, a report was received about a vehicle down an embankment at Westcott Road and R Avenue. The vehicle looked like it rolled. The reporting party was not able to see if anyone was in the vehicle.
Miscellaneous
At 8:21 on August 22, a report was received from the Stables at Copper Ridge about problems with subjects drinking in the parking lot. A request was made for a deputy to drive through the lot.
Dog bite/dog attack
At 3:01 p.m. on August 23, Karmen Cisneros, who lives at Country View Trailer Park, reported that the neighbor’s dog attacked and killed her dog.
A dog bite was reported at 6:21 p.m. on August 20. The subject was reported bitten by a dog owned by his uncle, Skyler Bielenberg.
Vandalism
At 6:58 p.m. on August 20, Dale Collins reported a door open and a door window broken out of a bulldozer on T Avenue. The cost of the window is $85. Law enforcement checked the area but was unable to locate a vehicle.
At 8:43 p.m. on August 23, Steve Barren reported that a vehicle drove through a cornfield near Deloit.
Stolen vehicle found
At 12:12 p.m. on August 23, the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reported finding a stolen vehicle in reference to a report from the Denison Police Department.