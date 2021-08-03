Police Beat 8-3-2021

Arrests and citations
July 30, 12:39 p.m.: Jesse Thies, 34, was arrested on Ida and Monona County warrants and Michelle Thies, 49, was arrested for interference with official acts. The location of the incident was on 100th Street, Ute.
July 30, 9:13 p.m.: Bradley Meeves reported that Guillermo Hernandez broke into his residence, took a key lime pie out of his refrigerator and exited by the north window. Hernandez was cited for burglary-3rd degree.
July 31, 7:58 p.m.: Esther Rebekka Ramirez, 45, of Denison, was arrested for driving while barred.
July 31, 9:01 p.m.: Cobi Bries Garcia, 24, was arrested for possession of cocaine-1st offense and possession of marijuana-1st offense. The incident took place at the Highway 59/141 south junction south of Denison.
August 1, 1:07 a.m.: A vehicle on Avenue B north of 2nd Avenue North, Denison, had its hazard lights on. Francisco Javier Acosta Bustamante, 23, was arrested for OWI-1st offense.
August 1, 10:28 a.m.: A warrant was requested for Citlaly Sanchez, 20, for sexual offender registration violation-1st offense.
August 1, 6:01 p.m.: Maluk Deng Nyicenhom, 44, of Storm Lake, was arrested for simple assault. The location of the offense was at a residence on Broadway.
August 2, 2:07 a.m.: Nyaluak Dak was arrested on a Crawford County warrant at BP in Mapleton.
Accidents
July 30, 3:30 p.m. A two-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 59 in Denison. Deborah Heishman Retalic, 64, of Ute, was driving a beige 2018 Ford Escape. She said she was stopped, waiting at the stop sign to turn, when her vehicle was hit in the rear by a white 2011 Ford F150 pickup being driven by Joshua Adam Clark, 21, of Kiron, Clark stated he was not paying attention in front of him and struck the rear end of Retalic’s vehicle by not stopping in time at the intersection. Both vehicles were in the left lane headed south. Retalic stated that she may have whiplash but was fine to drive way. The investigating officer advised to her seek medical attention if she was hurt but she stated she was fine at the time. Clark was cited for following too close. His pickup received $1,000 damage to the front middle. Retalic’s vehicle received $200 damage to the rear middle.
K9 deployments
July 30, 11:30 p.m.: A K9 deployment was reported at Eagle and A Avenue in Ida County.
July 31, 6:55 p.m.: A K9 deployment was reported on T Avenue east of Highway 59, Denison.
Miscellaneous
July 30, 10:21 p.m.: Jamie Reynolds reported a neighbor harassing boys on 3rd Street in Charter Oak. The investigating officer spoke with the parties and advised them to stay away from each other.
July 30, 11:13 p.m.: Sandy Steinkuehler reported an intoxicated female walking around. The investigating officer located the subject at Ash and Maple Streets and had her contact a friend. The friend arrived and took responsibility for the subject.
July 31, 2:38 p.m.: Kirk Roecker reported that a red 2006 Honda Civic had been on Deloit Boulevard south of K Avenue, Deloit, for three days had posed a possible road hazard. The vehicle was located on a curve on Deloit Boulevard. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office requested Waderich’s to tow the vehicle to the impound lot. The incident report says the vehicle was registered to Emilia Requeno.
July 31, 5:36 p.m.: A caller reported cows out on 220th Street, Denison. The incident report says the cows belong to Andy Hipner. With the help of two others, the cows were returned to his property.
August 1, 6:04 p.m.: A caller reported an erratic driver northbound on Highway 59 from U Avenue, Denison. The investigated officer was unable to locate the vehicle.