Police Beat 8-3-2021

July 30, 3:30 p.m. A two-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 59 in Denison. Deborah Heishman Retalic, 64, of Ute, was driving a beige 2018 Ford Escape. She said she was stopped, waiting at the stop sign to turn, when her vehicle was hit in the rear by a white 2011 Ford F150 pickup being driven by Joshua Adam Clark, 21, of Kiron, Clark stated he was not paying attention in front of him and struck the rear end of Retalic’s vehicle by not stopping in time at the intersection. Both vehicles were in the left lane headed south. Retalic stated that she may have whiplash but was fine to drive way. The investigating officer advised to her seek medical attention if she was hurt but she stated she was fine at the time. Clark was cited for following too close. His pickup received $1,000 damage to the front middle. Retalic’s vehicle received $200 damage to the rear middle.