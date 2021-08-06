Police Beat 8-6-2021

July 27, 2:49 p.m.: Alex Kaye Mohr, 20, of Denison, was driving a black 2015 Chevrolet Malibu west down the hill on 8th Avenue North when a darker colored Jeep pulled out from the east gravel parking area in Northside Rec and struck the front driver side of her vehicle. Mohr stated the second two letters on the other vehicle’s license plate are ET and that the other vehicle should have damage to the passenger side, mainly towards the front. The Jeep did not stop and turned south onto North 18th Street and then turned east around 6th Avenue North or 7th Avenue North when Mohr lost sight of the vehicle. She said the Jeep was occupied by two younger Hispanic males. The investigating officer found a blue 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee parked at 626 Valley Drive in Denison with damage to the front bumper on the passenger side. The investigating officer knocked on the front door of the house and a young female came to the door. When asked if anyone was just involved in an accident, she said no and that the Jeep belonged to her sister. In a follow-up investigation, the defendant was identified as Ximena Guadalupe Ramos, 16, of Denison. She was issued a citation for violation of graduated license condition and was given a written warning for failure to yield upon entering a through highway. Mohr’s Malibu received $1,000 damage to the front driver side. Ramos’s vehicle received $200 damage to the front passenger side corner.