Police Beat 8-6-2021

Arrests
August 1, 2:56 a.m.: Fernando Chavez Vargas, 18, of Denison, was arrested for OWI-1st offense. The location of the offense was on Broadway in Denison.
August 1, 8:18 p.m.: Oscar Nehemias Shul Aguilar, 37, of Denison, fell asleep while driving and struck a pole at One Stop Shop at the corner of North 7th Street and Avenue C. Shul Aguilar was arrested for OWI-2nd offense.
Thefts and vandalism
August 2: A report was received about a broken window at the Deloit Community Building.
August 2, 2:26 p.m.: Stanley Beam in Dow City reported a hole in the gas tank on his 1998 Dodge pickup and gas missing.
August 2, 3:04 p.m.: Michelle Snyder reported a theft from her vehicle in Aspinwall.
Accident
July 27, 2:49 p.m.: Alex Kaye Mohr, 20, of Denison, was driving a black 2015 Chevrolet Malibu west down the hill on 8th Avenue North when a darker colored Jeep pulled out from the east gravel parking area in Northside Rec and struck the front driver side of her vehicle. Mohr stated the second two letters on the other vehicle’s license plate are ET and that the other vehicle should have damage to the passenger side, mainly towards the front. The Jeep did not stop and turned south onto North 18th Street and then turned east around 6th Avenue North or 7th Avenue North when Mohr lost sight of the vehicle. She said the Jeep was occupied by two younger Hispanic males. The investigating officer found a blue 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee parked at 626 Valley Drive in Denison with damage to the front bumper on the passenger side. The investigating officer knocked on the front door of the house and a young female came to the door. When asked if anyone was just involved in an accident, she said no and that the Jeep belonged to her sister. In a follow-up investigation, the defendant was identified as Ximena Guadalupe Ramos, 16, of Denison. She was issued a citation for violation of graduated license condition and was given a written warning for failure to yield upon entering a through highway. Mohr’s Malibu received $1,000 damage to the front driver side. Ramos’s vehicle received $200 damage to the front passenger side corner.
Dog bite
August 3, 8:39 p.m.: A caller reported a dog bite on Prince Street in Dow City. Angeles Montiel, 60, was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital for evaluation. The investigating officer spoke with the owner of the dog, Cole Stephens, and advised that his dog bit the reporting female and showed him the photos.
Miscellaneous
August 2, 8:17 a.m.: Bob Seivert reported a tanker truck spilling liquid on Highway 39, Deloit.
August 2, 12:55 p.m.: An employee at 141 One Stop Shop in Charter Oak reported that a female possibly under the influence of drugs left the shop traveling eastbound on Highway 141.
August 4, 6:11 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided a motorist assist on Highway 141 west of Donna Reed Road.