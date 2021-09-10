Police Beat 9-10-2021

Arrests
September 3, 4:16 p.m.: Jose Alfredo Aleman Rodriguez, 40, of Denison, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault-1st offense and providing false identification information. The location of the incident was a parking lot on South 20th Street in Denison.
September 6, 8:12 a.m.: Vincent Jarvis Majok, 29, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.
September 6, 6:36 p.m.: Will Sol was arrested on a Crawford County warrant for failure to appear.
September 7, 11:22 p.m.: Branden Lowell Pryor, 37, of Larrabee, was arrested and charged with providing false identification information, driving while barred, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, possession of marijuana-3rd offense, and possession of methamphetamine. The location of the offense was on 1st Avenue South in Denison.
September 8, 12:22 p.m.: After a traffic stop at Highway 39 and K Avenue, Mavrick Harris was arrested on two Crawford County warrants and for driving while license suspended.
Thefts and vandalism
September 3, 1:06 p.m.: Guenter Detlefsen, of Schleswig, reported the front license plate taken from his truck. The plate number was entered into the National Crime Information Center as stolen.
September 6, 3:20 p.m.: Eugene Abbatt reported a vehicle stolen from Pine Avenue in Charter Oak.
September 7: Carlos Castillo, of Denison, reported two tires and wheels stolen off his 2015 H&H trailer. The theft occurred sometime between 6 p.m. on September 3 and 5:30 p.m. on September 7.
September 7: James Fishback reported property from a farm that was stolen.
September 8: Richard Lee Christiansen, of Denison, reported three tires punctured while his vehicle was parked on the street. The incident occurred sometime between 8 p.m. on September 7 and 9 a.m. on September 8.
Accidents
September 4, 12:18 a.m.: John Keim called in an accident that happened near KCK in Schleswig. He was driving a blue 2007 Ford Mustang east on E16 when he hit something in the road.
September 4, 9:39 p.m.: Catherine Ann Gray, 63, of Brownstown, Michigan, was driving a gray 2016 Chrysler Town & County van south on Highway 59/141 near the intersection with Highway 30 in Denison. She was looking at her GPS and missed the stop sign, causing her vehicle to T-bone a black 1995 Ford Ranger being driven by Pascual Raymundo, 19, of Denison. Raymundo said Gray did not stop at the stop sign. Gray was cited for failing to obey a stop or yield sign. Raymundo was cited for failure to have a valid license or permit. His vehicle received $10,000 damage to the middle driver side and a tow was privately arranged. Gray’s vehicle received $12,000 damage to the front driver side corner and an officer arranged a tow. Neither driver was injured.
September 7, 12:09 p.m.: Daniel Jones called in a report of a car versus deer accident in the northbound lanes of Highway 59 near Medical Parkway.
September 7, 4:17 p.m.: Thomas Westfall called in a report of an accident at Denison Ridge Road and L Avenue. There were no injuries and a tow was not needed.
September 9, 7:28 a.m.: Kellie Steinkuehler called in a report of an accident near 2239 Highway 141.
K9 deployments
September 6, 6:39 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported a K9 deployment on Chamberlain Drive by the entrance to Cinema 4.
September 7, 10:52 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported a K9 deployment at South 16th Street and 1st Avenue South in Denison.
Dog bite
September 8, 8:20 a.m.: Crawford County Memorial Hospital reported a dog bite. The bite occurred at a lot at Country View Trailer Court east of Denison. The individual who was bitten owns the dog.
Miscellaneous
September 3, 8:40 a.m.: A caller reported a semi-truck traveling erratically northbound on Highway 39. The investigating officer said he followed the truck and did not see any problems with its driving.
September 4, 3:20 p.m.: A caller reported a red cow out near 3046 260th Street, Dow City.
September 5, 6:34 p.m.: A caller reported that an unoccupied, dark-colored car was on the side of road but also partially in the roadway at Donna Reed Road and P Avenue, Denison. Wadrich Towing was contacted for a tow.
September 6, 11:50 a.m.: Virgie Henningsen reported a possible injured dog at 2070 Highway 141.
September 6, 12:36 p.m.: Ramon Valazquez reported a 5-6 year-old boy alone on Maple Street in Schleswig.
September 6, 2:56 p.m.: Brent Struck called in a report about a red truck on 240th Street, one-half mile north of E16 near, Schleswig. A person was passed out in the truck and beer cans were all around.
September 7, 3:45 a.m.: Rachel Kreutz, of Vail, reported a person walking through her yard.
September 8, 1 p.m.: A caller reported that trash bags had been dumped in a ditch on G Avenue.
September 8, 5:04 p.m.: A caller reported a small child in the back seat of a vehicle that appeared to be waving his or her arms and banging on the back window. The location was southbound on Highway 59 from the Highway 59 and Highway 141 south junction. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
September 8, 5:23 p.m.: A caller reported a possible drunk driver at S Avenue and Donna Reed Road.
September 8, 8:09 p.m.: A teletype from Carroll was received in reference to a deer in the roadway at 380th Street and C Avenue. The deer was alive. The investigating officer was unable to locate the deer.
September 8, 8:53 p.m.: A caller reported that an older male and younger female were at Homers in Vail and were talking about how the female could make money by having sex. The two subjects left in a black car. The license plate number was provided. The investigating officer was unable to locate the vehicle and advised to let Harrison County know about the incident as well.
September 9, 12:16 a.m.: A caller reported a female walking on the side of the road, southbound on Highway 59, Denison, wearing blue leggings and a black sweatshirt. The investigating officer was unable to locate the subject.
Correction
In the September 3 Police Beat, the last name of an individual arrested on September 1 should have read Donald Dale Blunk. The last name was misspelled Blank. The Bulletin and Review apologizes for the error.