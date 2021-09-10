Police Beat 9-10-2021

September 8: Richard Lee Christiansen, of Denison, reported three tires punctured while his vehicle was parked on the street. The incident occurred sometime between 8 p.m. on September 7 and 9 a.m. on September 8.

September 4, 12:18 a.m.: John Keim called in an accident that happened near KCK in Schleswig. He was driving a blue 2007 Ford Mustang east on E16 when he hit something in the road.

September 4, 9:39 p.m.: Catherine Ann Gray, 63, of Brownstown, Michigan, was driving a gray 2016 Chrysler Town & County van south on Highway 59/141 near the intersection with Highway 30 in Denison. She was looking at her GPS and missed the stop sign, causing her vehicle to T-bone a black 1995 Ford Ranger being driven by Pascual Raymundo, 19, of Denison. Raymundo said Gray did not stop at the stop sign. Gray was cited for failing to obey a stop or yield sign. Raymundo was cited for failure to have a valid license or permit. His vehicle received $10,000 damage to the middle driver side and a tow was privately arranged. Gray’s vehicle received $12,000 damage to the front driver side corner and an officer arranged a tow. Neither driver was injured.