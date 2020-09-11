Police Beat 9-11-2020

Arrests
On September 5, Kinsey Jo Krajicek, 33, of Charter Oak, was arrested for simple assault. The incident took place at a convenience store on Arrowhead Road.
On September 6, Yamile Morales, 19, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication and minor in possession. The location of the offense was at a parking lot/garage on North 16th Street in Denison.
On September 8, Padoua Salina, 27, of Denison, and Fernando Ricoberto Salinas Alberto, 26, of Denison, were arrested on warrants.
On September 9, Andrew Lyman, 31, of Denison, was arrested on four Crawford County warrants.
On September 9, Liliana Molina, 35, of Denison, was arrested on an active warrant for violation of a no-contact order.
Theft
At 12:38 p.m. on September 5, Ben Clark reported a lock broken and shoes stolen at a residence on Elm Street in Schleswig.
Accidents
A two-vehicle accident happened 11:57 a.m. on September 4, at Highway 30 and South 17th Street in Denison. Lillian Elizabeth Barnhart, 18, of Manilla, was driving a tan 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer north on South 17th Street and was attempting to cross Highway 30. James August Segebart, 63, of Denison, was driving a blue 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup westbound in the right lane of Highway 30. The Segebart pickup struck the Barnhart Trailblazer in the side. Barnhart was cited for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign. She received suspected minor/non-incapacitating injuries but was not transported. Her Trailblazer received $3,000 damage. Segebart was not injured. His pickup received $5,000 damage to the front middle. Both vehicles were able to be driven away.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 12:12 p.m. on September 4, at Highway 30 and South 11th Street in Denison. Denise Jo Blunk, 42, of Kiron, was driving a gray 2013 Chrysler west in the left lane of Highway 30 and was attempting to turn left onto South 11th Street. At the same time, a vehicle traveling east in the left lane of Highway 30 was turning north onto South 11th Street. This caused Blunk to not see a white 2003 Honda Accord, which was being driven east in the right lane of Highway 30 by Jose E. Revolorio, 46, of Denison. Revolorio’s Honda struck the rear bumper of Blunk’s Chrysler while she was turning. Blunk was cited for failure to yield upon a left turn. Her Chrysler received $1,700 damage to the rear passenger side corner. Revolorio’s Honda received $500 damage to the front passenger side corner. No injuries were reported, and both vehicles were able to be driven away.
A hit-and-run accident at 19 South 12th Street in Denison was reported at 12:38 p.m. on September 4 by Junior Rene Arevalo Cuchillas and Melissa Jo Arvalo. Melissa Jo stated she had surveillance recording of a trailer hitting her vehicles while parked on South 12th Street and said she believed the vehicle pulling the trailer belonged to Jesus Torres Aguilar. The suspect vehicle and trailer were found at 1521 Northwood Drive. At 9:32 p.m. the investigating officer spoke with Torres Aguilar outside of El Patron Sport Bar and Grill. He admitted to the trailer hitting the parked vehicles and failing to report the accident. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage. Damage to the vehicles hit by the trailer was listed at $1,500 to a black 2007 Chevrolet Suburban and $500 to a silver 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. No damage was reported to the trailer.
A hit-and-run accident that occurred overnight was reported on September 7. It appeared that a silver 2005 Chrysler Town & Country van was parked in the adjacent driveway at 104 South 16th Street. a vehicle backed out of the driveway, across the street, turned and back into the van. Tire marks in the grass and broken taillights on the ground were clear and obvious indications of this being the case. There was gray/light colored paint transfer left on the second unit. Attempts to make contact with the residents at 104 South 16th Street had been unsuccessful at the time of the report, and a vehicle with corresponding damage and color had not yet been seen back in that driveway. The van received $2,000 damage to the rear driver’s side.
A three-vehicle accident occurred at 11:41 a.m. on September 7 on Highway 39 in Denison. Madison Grace Robbins, 17, of Deloit, was driving a red 1996 Ford Taurus and was beginning to negotiate a right-hand turn from a parking lot to travel north on Highway 39. Robbins reported spilling her drink, causing her to make a wide turn into the southbound lane. She saw that a head-on collision with a black 2014 Audi was imminent and tried to drive off the highway on the west side. Robbins’s car was then broadsided by the Audi, driven by Taylor Ann Underwood, 24, of Council Bluffs, who was trying to stop to avoid the collision. The third vehicle involved, a black 2018 Dodge Durango, being driven by Taylor Lee Kroh, 17, of Papillion, Nebraska, struck the rear of the Audi due to the sudden stop and the collision between the other two vehicles involved. Robbins’s Ford Taurus received $5,000 damage to the rear passenger side and was able to be driven away. Underwood’s Audi received $5,000 damage to the front middle and was able to be driven away. Kroh’s Dodge Durango received $3,000 damage and could also be driven away. No injuries were reported. Robbins was cited for failure to maintain control.
Investigations/assists
At 1:31 a.m. on September 5, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated an assault that happened at Spare Time in Ute. A male subject left in a white Chevrolet pickup eastbound on Highway 141 toward Charter Oak.
At 4:31 p.m. on September 9, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a gas drive-off incident related to a Denison Police Department case.
Miscellaneous
On September 4, the Union Pacific Railroad reported a male subject near the tracks at Vail Road and Highway 30.
At 8:53 p.m. on September 4, Natalie Rosberg, of Charter Oak, reported a 33-year-old male assaulted with a hammer and bleeding. It was unknown if he was conscious and breathing.
On September 9, Denny Dozark reported sewage and junk in Boyer. He was advised to make a complaint with the county board of supervisors. The investigating officer said he would check the area for any sewage and junk.
At 11:07 p.m. on September 9, an inmate at the Crawford County Jail was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital.