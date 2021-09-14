Police Beat 9-14-2021

September 10, 10:30 a.m.: Denison Police Chief Daniel George Schaffer, 61, of Denison, had watched Miguel Alonso Sosa, 24, of Denison, driver of a white 2016 Ford Explorer, get out of his vehicle behind the Park Motel along Highway 30 and thought he was still there. Schaffer was backing up a gray 2017 Ford Explorer to turn around to revisit the subjects Schaffer and the investigating officer had just dealt with on a call. Sosa’s vehicle was behind Schaffer’s vehicle and they collided. Sosa’s vehicle was not damaged and the vehicle Schaffer was driving received $775 damage to the rear passenger side.

September 12, 12:48 a.m.: A Denison Police Department officer was dispatched to 15th Street and Broadway for a possible one-vehicle accident. Upon arrival he found a red Dodge Ram 1500 pickup parked on the south side of Broadway with extensive damage to the front and passenger side. No driver was on the scene. The party that reported the accident said he saw smoke and then the red Dodge parked where it sat. He also said three young males exited the truck and walked east down Broadway. The officer arranged for a tow. Waderich Towing arrived and loaded the truck on a flatbed; at that time the dispatch center advised that the owner/driver of the truck was at the police station. Manuel Alcaraz Jr., 17, of Denison, stated he was the only occupant in the truck at the time of the accident. He had no injuries at the time. He said he was driving the truck and also stated he had just gotten his vaccine. When he went to make the turn onto Broadway, his arm gave out and his hand slipped off the steering wheel. The truck then struck the light pole at the southwest corner of the intersection. Alcaraz was cited for failure to maintain control and failure to have a valid driver’s license. His pickup received $5,000 damage to the front passenger side. The light pole, owned by Denison Municipal Utilities, received $500 damage.