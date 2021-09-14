Police Beat 9-14-2021

Arrests
September 8, 3:09 a.m.: Gregory Prescott Chewning, 34, of Lawton, was arrested for criminal mischief-3rd degree, trespass-injury or damage greater than $300, and simulated public intoxication-1st offense. The location of the offense was a residence on South 5th Street in Denison.
September 9, 5:30 a.m.: Joel Antonio Sivaja, 22, of Denison, was arrested for trespass-intentional. The location of the offense was at a residence on 2nd Avenue North in Denison.
September 10, 7:47 p.m.: Jaury Moises Perez Rucu, 23, of Denison, was arrested for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked. The location of the offense was on 2nd Avenue South in Denison.
September 11, 1:53 a.m.: Luis Estuardo Sarceno Cardona, 27, of Denison, was arrested for OWI-1st offense. The location of the offense was on South 20th Street in Denison.
September 11, 4:26 p.m.: Aker Deng Machar, 25, of Denison, was arrested on the following charges: consumption of alcohol in a public place-1st offense, assault on persons in certain occupations-bodily injury, interference with official acts, and disorderly conduct-fighting/violent behavior.
September 11, 10 p.m.: Tyler Andrew Thompson, 22, of Harlan, was arrested for operating while under the influence-1st offense. The location of the offense was on South 12th Street in Denison.
September 12, 2:17 a.m.: Dalton Klein Miller, 26, of Denison, was arrested for public intoxication. The location of the offense was a church on 2nd Avenue South in Denison.
September 12, 2:58 A.M.: Dennis Ahrenholtz was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.
Accidents
September 6, 1:34 a.m.: Becky Ann Weller, 36, of Denison, was driving a silver 2005 Chevrolet Uplander when she sideswiped a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado pickup that was legally parked at 1309 3rd Avenue South. The pickup received $7,500 damage to the middle driver side. Weller’s vehicle received $1,200 damage to the middle passenger side.
September 7, 3:15 p.m.: Moe Plen Soe, 15, of Denison, was driving a gray 2015 Toyota RAV4 and backed into a mailbox located on City View Drive in Denison. She told the investigating officer that she was by herself and was practicing driving when she backed into a mailbox owned by Dennis Ellis, causing $375 damage and then left the scene. The investigating officer had located the vehicle at Soe’s residence. She advised that she got scared the left the scene. A witness stated a small SUV backed out of the driveway across the street and into the mailbox next to the driveway, breaking the mailbox, and then the vehicle left northbound. The vehicle received $1,099 damage to the rear passenger side. Soe was cited for violation of an instruction permit.
September 9: At approximately 6 p.m. Amber Lee Koch, 41, of Schleswig, was driving a white 2009 Ford Escape. Her vehicle was stopped at the stop sign at 1st Avenue North and North 16th Street. After she was stopped at the stop sign, she continued to go east on 1st Avenue North and did not see a white 2018 GMC Sierra pickup traveling south on North 16th Street. She struck the pickup, which was being driven by Timothy Brian Curnyn, 58, of Denison. Both parties exchanged information prior to the arrival of the investigating officer. Koch’s vehicle received $1,500 damage to the front middle. Curnyn’s pickup received $1,500 damage to the middle passenger side.
September 9, 7:59 p.m.: An officer with the Denison Police Department spoke with Jennifer Acevedo, owner of a blue 2018 GMC Sierra pickup with a homemade trailer, legally parked on Sunset Drive. Acevedo stated a neighbor, Richard Juhl, witnessed the homemade trailer being hit by a school bus at approximately 4 p.m. The officer spoke to Juhl, who confirmed what Acevedo had stated, and also stated he thought the school bus just had a flat tire and didn’t realize it hit the trailer until he walked by and saw that debris was next to the trailer. William George Wieland, 74, of Denison, driver of a yellow 2009 Bluebird school bus, said he thought he just blew his tire and wasn’t aware the trailer sustained damage. The trailer received $800 damage to the rear driver side corner and the bus received $400 damage to the rear passenger side.
September 10, 10:30 a.m.: Denison Police Chief Daniel George Schaffer, 61, of Denison, had watched Miguel Alonso Sosa, 24, of Denison, driver of a white 2016 Ford Explorer, get out of his vehicle behind the Park Motel along Highway 30 and thought he was still there. Schaffer was backing up a gray 2017 Ford Explorer to turn around to revisit the subjects Schaffer and the investigating officer had just dealt with on a call. Sosa’s vehicle was behind Schaffer’s vehicle and they collided. Sosa’s vehicle was not damaged and the vehicle Schaffer was driving received $775 damage to the rear passenger side.
September 10, 11:30 a.m.: Abdalla Ibrahim Koko, 56, of Denison, was driving a tan 2003 Ford Taurus and was backing out of his driveway onto Avenue C when his vehicle collided with a black 2012 Chrysler 200 being driven by Alma Ella Poggensee, 87, of Denison. Poggensee’s vehicle received $1,300 damage to the front passenger side corner. Koko’s vehicle received $300 damage to the rear passenger side corner; it was disabled and the officer arranged a tow. Koko was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability-accident.
September 12, 12:48 a.m.: A Denison Police Department officer was dispatched to 15th Street and Broadway for a possible one-vehicle accident. Upon arrival he found a red Dodge Ram 1500 pickup parked on the south side of Broadway with extensive damage to the front and passenger side. No driver was on the scene. The party that reported the accident said he saw smoke and then the red Dodge parked where it sat. He also said three young males exited the truck and walked east down Broadway. The officer arranged for a tow. Waderich Towing arrived and loaded the truck on a flatbed; at that time the dispatch center advised that the owner/driver of the truck was at the police station. Manuel Alcaraz Jr., 17, of Denison, stated he was the only occupant in the truck at the time of the accident. He had no injuries at the time. He said he was driving the truck and also stated he had just gotten his vaccine. When he went to make the turn onto Broadway, his arm gave out and his hand slipped off the steering wheel. The truck then struck the light pole at the southwest corner of the intersection. Alcaraz was cited for failure to maintain control and failure to have a valid driver’s license. His pickup received $5,000 damage to the front passenger side. The light pole, owned by Denison Municipal Utilities, received $500 damage.
Miscellaneous
September 9, 7:23 p.m.: A wanted subject, Richard Mancini, 52, was apprehended in Ida County. The Ida County Sheriff’s Office ended up bringing Mancini to the Crawford County Jail in Denison due to calls pending. Mancini was then transferred by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office to Monona County for a warrant in that county.
September 9, 7:59 a.m.: An employee at Sparky’s in Westside reported that a transient had been hanging around the gas station since the previous night. The subject was pickup up by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and given a ride to Dunlap.
September 9, 7:27 p.m.: An employee with Sparky’s in Westside reported a male subject had been going in and out of the convenience store all day and the staff was concerned. The subject was trying to get to Council Bluffs. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office transported the subject to the Shelby County line.
September 10, 11:58 a.m.: An officer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reporting finding a cell phone in the park in Manilla.
September 10, 8:56 p.m.: A caller reported a 12-15 year old white male sitting on top of the playground at the Schleswig park with a rope. The investigating officer checked the park and the surrounding area but was unable to locate the subject.
September 10, 10:07 p.m.: The Union Pacific Railroad reported a person with a flashlight walking up and down the tracks at 2470 Highway 30. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was unable to locate the subject.
September 12, 10:16 a.m.: A caller reported a vehicle in a ditch on E16 east of Boyer.
Vehicle pursuit
September 10, 11:12 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit of a Ford Focus with no plates, which began two miles east of Arion. Stop sticks deployed near Woodbine were unsuccessful. The vehicle traveled under railroad crossing arms as they were activated and the pursuing officer lost sight of the suspect vehicle. The vehicle was recovered the next morning inside Woodbine by the Woodbine Police Department. The vehicle was towed to the Crawford County impound lot.
K9 deployment
September 13, 12:13 a.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported a K9 deployment on highway 59, Denison, north of the middle bucket.