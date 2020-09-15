Police Beat 9-15-2020

Arrests
At 1:38 p.m. on September 11, the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center received a report of an issue with Jennifer Stricker involving a no-contact order. Iowa Courts Online records show that Jennifer Lynn Stricker, 37, was arrested on September 11 for violation of a no-contact/protective order – contempt, a simple misdemeanor. She was released on her own recognizance on September 14.
At 6:23 p.m. on September 12, Robert Lee Freeman, 50, was arrested on a valid Crawford County warrant. Iowa Courts Online records show that the warrant was for violation of a no-contact/protective order – contempt of court. He was released from custody on September 14 after posted $300 cash bail.
On September 14 Ernesto Prado Ramirez, 21, of Denison; Bryan Gonzalez, 28, of Los Angeles, California; and Randy Antonio Carillo-Gonzales, 31, of Denison were arrested for disorderly conduct in a public area, a bar/night club on South Main in Denison.
Accidents
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of North 19th Street and 1st Avenue North in Denison at 8 a.m. on September 10. Starlyn Jesael Rodriguez, 15, of Denison, was driving a gray 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee east on 1st Avenue North, approaching the intersection with North 19th Street. Carlos Salazar, 19, of Denison, was driving a red 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt and was southbound on North 19th Street, crossing the same intersection. Rodriguez was required to stop due to a posted stop sign. His vehicle struck the right side of Salazar’s vehicle, causing it to strike another stop sign at the southeast corner of the intersection, breaking it off. Rodriguez then left the scene after briefly talking to Salazar. The front license plate from his vehicle was left at the scene and was collected by Salazar as evidence. Rodriguez was cited for violation of an instruction permit limitation and failure to obey a stop sign. His vehicle received $1,500 damage to the front middle. Salazar’s vehicle received $6,000 damage to the middle passenger side. Damage to the stop sign was estimated at $200. No one was injured.
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of 1st Avenue North and North 18th Street in Denison at 3:53 p.m. on September 11. Elsa M. Arteaga Machado, 46, of Denison, was driving a blue 2019 Toyota Highlander north on North 18th Street and reported stopping at the intersection with 1st Avenue North before proceeding through the intersection. Her vehicle struck a white 2008 GMC Envoy broadside. The Envoy was being driven west on 1st Avenue North by Aida Luz Guerrero Campus, 48, of Denison. No injuries were reported. Arteaga Machado was cited for failure to yield to a vehicle on the right. Her Toyota received $5,000 damage to the front middle. Guerrero Campos’s GMC received $2,500 damage to the rear driver’s side. Both vehicles were able to be driven away.
Miscellaneous
At 10:45 a.m. on September 10, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office transported an inmate to Dakota Dunes, South Dakota.
At 4:13 p.m. on September 10, a car was reported in the ditch at 260th Street near U Avenue, near Buck Grove.
At 8:49 p.m. on September 12, a report was received by the Crawford County Law Enforcement Center about four or five side-by-side vehicles tearing up dirt and traveling roads on 170th Street between Avenue A and Avenue B near Charter Oak. The reporting party called back at 9:40 p.m. to say the vehicles were then between 160th and 170th Streets on C Avenue. The investigating officer was unable to locate the side-by-side vehicles.